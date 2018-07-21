Boy, it’s hot out there

Hello fellow anglers. If you think you can go up to the higher lakes to get away from the heat, think again. It is hot even way up at the 8,000 foot level. Make sure to keep plenty of water in your cooler and keep hydrated. Be sure to drink water before you get too hot and if you feel light headed, it may be the first sign of dehydration. Keep an eye on yourself as well as anglers around you. The fishing has been good to fair for most areas. You will see that the CDFW and the NDOW are getting creative with their fish plants. In Alpine County they planted Frog Lake and Round Top Lake last week. The NDOW has planted Marlett Lake and the east fork of the Carson River above and below the Ruenstroth Dam. This will give you a few more choices to explore in our local area. Here is a small report of our fishing area.

LAKE TAHOE: The early morning bite has been most productive off the Cal/Neva point and the Tahoe City shelf area. Average mackinaw has been in the 1- to 4-poind range with a few in 13- to 15- pound range. Toplining on the east or the west shore have shown some 104-pound rainbows. The kokanee have been showing up in various places on the lake, but only in the first two hours of daylight. For information call Blue Ribbon Fishing Charters at 530-544-6552.

CAPLES LAKE: The fishing continues to be good for trollers by the Woods Creek area. The shore fishing has been fair and spotty. Rainbow Powerbait has been most productive off the dam. The boat ramp at the resort and the EID day use area are open. The Caples Lake Resort has a general store for drinks, bait and tackle. They rent motor boats and kayaks seven days a week. For information stop by the Caples Lake Resort.

RED LAKE: Fishing has been slow, with a few small rainbows coming in on salmon eggs or green Powerbait.

BLUE LAKES: The early morning or evening bite has been most productive. Powerbait or inflated crawlers. Small gold Kastmasters or silver spinner have also been doing fair.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake has got its weeds back. The lake was planted in June by Alpine County and has been planted by CDFW as well. A little trick to getting those fish the bite is to use a longer leader from 2-4 feet long. This will get the Powerbait floating above the weeds. Salmon peach, rainbow or garlic has been most productive. Throwing a Thomas Buoyant over the tops of the weeds is also a good producer. The campground area has now gone to 60 percent reservations until the end of this calendar year. Next year it will be 100 percent reservation only. This was a decision made by the BLM in joint with the U.S. Forest Service.

CARSON RIVER WEST FORK CALIFORNIA SIDE: The waters are running very good from Sorensons down to Woodfords. But in a good way. I fished last week and talked with a fellow angler that had the best idea in safety I have seen. His son was wearing a life jacket while fishing the steep rocky areas. I did not get their names but my hat is off to you, dad. There were plenty of fish in the river to go around. Be prepared for the end of July, for I have feeling the rivers will be getting a lot of fish planted. For more info stop by the Creekside lodge.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: I fished up there last weekend. I had many reports of 2- to 4-pound rainbows coming out of the river. Unfortunately, the sky had opened up and turned the rivers into chocolate milk for a few days. I tried all the way up to Wolf Creek with no luck. The Wolf Creek Road is now open, but a word of caution. Two miles in is now a one-lane road. The river has changed its course and is, in some places, not recognizable. Also be prepared for some large rainbows to be planted at the end of July by Alpine County. I did receive a report from a reliable source of an 11-pound rainbow caught recently. For information stop by the Carson River Resort.

JUNE LAKES AREA REPORT; GULL LAKE: Gull Lake Marina 760-648-7539. Had two very successful outings on Gull in the past week using the typical floating baits. First trip my fishing buddy "Snapper" got three in the 4-1/2 to 5-1/2 pound range. I got one about 3 pounds. Second trip with Dave (older than me) Wetzel caught and released a ton of stockers. You should have seen the one that Dave "farmed" though.

JUNE LAKE: Big Rock Resort 760-648-7717 and June Lake Marina 760-648-7726. Both Mike at Big Rock and Hillary at June agree that the bite kicked in big time after those t-storms came through and that this is the best cutthroat season we've had since planted, I think, about 10 years ago. The cutts are being caught mostly with Taz Devils trolled with lead core 7 to 9 colors. Oregon Rainbows are showing up 3 to 4 colors dragging Needlefish, Tommy Boys, and others. A group of bait fishermen brought in a 19-pound stringer of cutts and bows using Power Bait and nightcrawlers.

GRANT LAKE: No phone. Grant has been a little tough this year mainly for the resident browns. Lake is near full similar to last year when the fishing was great. The regulars that fish it all summer are at a loss as to why they're not getting more grabs. They can see them on their locator's but not much action. I think I'd try a threaded nightcrawler/dodger combination and see how it works. A recent plant of Oregon rainbows resulted in a 3-1/2 pounder caught this week trolling a Smashing Pumpkin 3 colors so maybe things are looking up.

RUSH CREEK: Creek has a nice manageable flow for the rest of the season and is producing good numbers of planted CDFW rainbows with some Oregon bows that migrate down from Silver Lake and a few resident browns thrown in. In the creek I like salmon eggs and nightcrawlers as bait goes. For lures Tommy Boys and Panther Martins. With flies I'd be chucking buggers and hoppers.

SILVER LAKE: Silver Lake Resort 760-648-7525. Silver has A LOT of fish in there being caught with all the go to baits, lures, and flies. In addition to the weekly CDFW plants the resort has dropped in multiple loads of the Oregonians with another due mid-August. The key here with floating baits like Tom at the dock says is 5-feet minimum leader to get above the weeds. Stop in at the store/cafe and take a look at their fish log and grab the best breakfast in The Loop.

BACK COUNTRY LAKES/STREAMS: The back country is prime now for small brooks and browns using flies with a fly rod or spin/bubble method and small lures. The following lakes are all reachable on a day hike and the scenery is awesome. Parker (my favorite for the lake and creek), Little Walker, Fern, Agnew, and Gem with many other choices a little further in. Report provided by Ernies Tackle and Ski Shop in June Lake, they can be reached at 760-648-7756.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a picture of your catch, send it to editor@recordcourier.com. Have a fishing report or a question in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 775-267-9722. Leave a message and I will call you back. Good fishin' and tight lines.