Bowling awards

Bowling awardsMay 15, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) May 15, 2018Dave PriceAngela Miller, left, and Anthony Hernandez display the high average award they shared when the Wink's Silver Strike Lanes Junior Bowling League awards...oshua Scline and Jenessa Hernandez received the High Handicap Game award for the junior league at Wink's Silver Strike on April 28.Dave PriceIsabella Dickey and Cassidee Miller show their award at Wink's Silver Strike out April 28. Dickey also shared the league's Most Improved Average award...Prev of imagesNext Share Tweet Trending In: SportsDouglas punches ticket to stateDouglas baseball hall of fameDouglas boys look for fifth straight titleRegion softball anybody’s gameTigers advance to region finalsTrending SitewideTruck driver’s last act may have saved manRemains of missing skier Thomas Mullarkey found at Bear ValleyFour hurt in wreck at 395 and Genoa LaneThe May 14 R-C Morning ReportGoFundMe campaign begins for fire victim