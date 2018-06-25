Boettger steps up to win at Reno tourney

Having been dominant within her own age group in the past, 12-year-old Sierra Boettger took a step forward earlier this month when she entered the Lakeridge Tennis Club Round Robin Tournament in Reno.

The young Carson Valley player moved up to the girls 15-year-old level on June 2 and proceeded to win the green bracket at a tournament that is part of the Sierra Junior Tennis Association Grand Prix. The 5-foot-9 Boettger swept past three straight opponents on June 2 during the Lakeridge Tennis Club Round Robin Tournament girls 15 age group green bracket. She bested Piper Elliott, 8-3, Marin Elgin, 8-1, and Maggie Garamendi, 8-0.

Sierra has played since she was 5 — "I watched one of my friends play and I wanted to try it," she says — and has progressed over the years under the watchful eyes of her coaches, Susan Cowan and Bill Welch.

"She is on course to be a star in the future," said Welch, who has been working with Sierra for the past year. "She has the physical attributes; she is very consistent in a match, she hits the ball well and she has the ability to cut short angles. And she's a smart player; she knows how to adjust her strategy in a match."

Sierra just completed her sixth-grade year at Carson Valley Middle School, where she is a straight-A student academically. Her athletic prowess should come as no surprise when you consider her father, Gordon Boettger, is a record-setting soaring pilot, and her mother formerly played for CIF championship teams at Poway High School in the San Diego area.

This isn't her first success, either. As a 9-year-old in 2015, Sierra won the girls 12-and-under age group title at the Caughlin Athletic Club Open in Reno, including a 6-0, 6-3 win in the finals against Celeste Parker. Sierra also defeated Parker 6-2, 6-0 in the Lakeridge Open finals.

Recommended Stories For You

Looking back to September of 2017, she lost to Parker 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Reno Tennis Center Singles Round Robin Tournament. A month later, Parker came into the NIAA Northern 4A Region Tournament as the No. 2 girls singles seed as a freshman for Reno High School and wound up with a fourth-place finish.