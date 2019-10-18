Bishop Manogue tops Douglas, 55-13

RENO — A short week may just be what the doctor ordered for the Douglas Tigers.

A week after the Tigers lost a heartbreaker in the final seconds to Galena, 25-24, the Tigers were run over at Bishop Manogue on Friday night.

The Miners cruised to a 55-13 win on their homecoming.

Manogue took the opening kickoff and scored on a run by Zeke Lee. After Douglas pinned the Miners deep, Lee scored from 30 yards out as the Miners had a 14-0 lead with 4:30 to play in the opening quarter. After the Tigers turned the ball over on downs, Lee scored again, his third of the first quarter.

Douglas came back with a nice drive that bridged the quarters. The drive resulted in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Shaver to Isaiah Geilenfeldt to cut the lead to 21-7 with 9:46 to play in the first half.

Lee, who came in averaging about 110 yards a game, wouldn’t let the Tigers get any closer. He scored on a 21-yard touchdown just two minutes later to give Manogue a 28-7 lead. The Miners would add a 25-yard passing touchdown, a 62-yard passing strike and a 2-yard strike to take a 48-7 halftime lead.

The Miners were helped by two interceptions thrown by Shaver. Shaver was 7-of-16 for 109 yards and a touchdown unofficially on the night.

The second half saw a running clock with the Tigers getting two possessions. Douglas made the best of their final possession as Trevor Kruger scored on a 16-yard run as the third quarter ended to make it 48-13. Kruger carried the load for the Tigers with 123 yards on 17 carries and the score.

The Miners would have the ball the entire fourth quarter and score with 2:10 left in the game. Douglas had a great kickoff return as the clock expired by Geilenfeldt — about 95 yards — but it was called back on a penalty and the game ended, 55-13. Geilenfeldt led the Tigers with five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

The good news is the Tigers have a chance to erase this one when they travel to Sierra League-leading Damonte Ranch on Thursday.

Damonte, 7-1 overall and 3-0 in league was a 40-0 winner against Carson on Friday. The game is Thursday because of Nevada Day.

The Tigers, 3-5 overall and 1-2 in league, close out the season hosting Carson on Nov. 1.