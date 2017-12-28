Bidart named to Nor Cal soccer team

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

SOCCER

CAITLYN BIDART — Lake Tahoe Community College (South Lake Tahoe), 2016 Douglas graduate: Bidart was recently announced as a second-team selection on the all-Northern California team by the California Community Colleges Soccer Coaches Association. Bidart was also honored as Golden Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year for the Coyotes, who compiled a 17-3-3 record and were undefeated on their way to the conference championship.

BASKETBALL

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick played five minutes and had one rebound on Saturday in the Hornets' 82-72 loss against U.C. Santa Barbara. The Hornets host Portland State on Saturday night and open their Big Sky Conference season on Thursday at Idaho. The Big Sky Tournament will be played on March 6-10 at the Reno Events Center.

TRACK AND FIELD

Recommended Stories For You

JOHN MUNYAN — Olivet Nazarene University (Bourdonnais, Ill.), 2017 Douglas graduate: Munyan ran 4:40.34 to place fourth in the men's one mile on Dec. 8 at the Holiday Invitational indoor meet in Bourdonnais.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.