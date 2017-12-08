Bidart honored as GVC Defensive Player of Year

Caitlyn Bidart played a key defensive role this fall for the Golden Valley Conference championship and nationally-ranked Lake Tahoe Community College women's soccer team.

And this past week, the 2016 Douglas High School graduate was recognized for her efforts when she was honored as conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Bidart, a two-year starter and team captain for the Coyotes, was certainly deserving of the award if you ask coach Jeremy Evans.

"She's been as successful as any player will ever be during her two years at LTCC," Evans said. "She's won 28 games over two years and has been a major reason why we've won all those games. Two-year starter, two-year captain, 100 percent all-in for the team, and she's been an academic standout, so she's leaving behind a legacy and real challenge for whoever fills her spot next year."

"She's been as successful as any player will ever be during her two years at LTCC," Evans said. "She's won 28 games over two years and has been a major reason why we've won all those games. Two-year starter, two-year captain, 100 percent all-in for the team, and she's been an academic standout, so she's leaving behind a legacy and real challenge for whoever fills her spot next year."



— Lake Tahoe Community College women’s soccer team head coach

How successful were the Coyotes defensively? Just consider that Madison Boyd, who was honored as GVC Player of the Year, combined with Bidart and first-team all-conference goalkeeper Claudia Janese to register shutouts in 11 of 12 conference games and give up just one goal overall.

"I couldn't be more happy for the eight players recognized by the conference for their efforts," Evans told the Tahoe Daily Tribune. "With Boyd and Dart (Bidart), you're really splitting hairs at that point because that center back combination was probably the best in Northern California. And Claudia, in my opinion, was easily the best goalkeeper in the conference based on how she did against nationally-ranked opponents. That's obviously a testament to how strong our defense was."

LTCC (17-3-3 overall) saw its season end on Nov. 21 in South Lake Tahoe with a 1-0 loss against Santa Rosa in the opening round of the Northern California playoffs.

The Coyotes were seeded No. 3 coming into the playoffs and wound up No. 10 in the final United Soccer Coaches Junior College women's rankings.

Also making the first-team all-conference list were freshman midfielder Melanie Ara and sophomore midfielder Rebecca Niblett. Ara had nine goals and nine assists while Niblett scored 12 goals and had 11 assists. Niblett and Ara led the team with four game-winning goals each.

Boyd and Ara were teammates for an Arbor View High School team in Las Vegas that won four straight Nevada state large schools championships.

Bidart is carrying a psychology major and 3.65 grade point average at LTCC.

Evans, who was honored as conference Coach of the Year, explained that all of his expectations for the Douglas product were exceeded these past two seasons.

"I knew she would be good for us; I didn't know that she'd be great both years," Evans said. "To be honored as the league's best defender a year after being first-team all conference, to be considered for all-state and all-American status, she's just been a tremendous player for our program and who has represented it with class and integrity."