Bevel, Singke win scramble

Kathy Bevel/Jan Singke won the Carson Valley Women’s Club 2-person scramble net recently.

Kelly King/ Sandy Trainer were second with a 69.

Anne Henderson/Sherrie Thorne were third with a 71

Joni Taylor/Anne Schleich were fourth with a 72

Melinda Johnson/ Leslie Nixon were fifth with a 73.

Carson Valley Fastpitch hosting board elections

Carson Valley Fastpitch will be holding elections for board positions at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, across from Lampe Park.

Anyone interested in filling a board position must submit a letter of intent so that it is received no later than July 20.

Mailing address is Carson Valley Fastpitch, P.O. Box 2142, Minden, NV 89423. Letters may also be emailed to pattisnyder88@aol.com.

Applicants will then be contacted to schedule an interview at the Aug. 5 meeting.

Attendance is mandatory. For information, Patti Snyder at 775-265-6447.

Have a sports item? Send it to sports@recordcourier.com for inclusion.