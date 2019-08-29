Bevel, Eropkin and McClelland pick up wins

Results from the Carson Valley Women’s Golf Club’s low net tournament on Aug. 20:

Flight 1: Kathy Bevel won with a 39; 2nd was Ann Schleich with a 46; 3rd was Margie Stephens with a 48.

Flight 2: Sue Eropkin won with a 47; 2nd was Cathy Addington with a 49; 3rd was Kelly King with a 50.

Flight 3: Rhonda McClelland won with a 44; 2nd was Jan Recanzone with a 46; 3rd was Jan Nolan with a 51.

WNC’s 20th annual Golf for Education Sept. 27

Western Nevada College and Northern Nevada Development Authority are partnering to host the 20th annual Golf for Education event at 9 a.m. Sept. 27 at Toiyabe Golf Club. The golf classic offers tee prizes, a barbecue and an awards ceremony with on-course refreshments, raffle prizes, hole-in-one prizes, team photos and more. Event sponsorships are available at various levels. Tournament funds assist students who struggle financially to complete WNC’s Jump Start College manufacturing program, which helps them earn 24 college credits and industry credentials while still in high school. The program equips them with marketable skills to find opportunities with employers such as Tesla, Panasonic and Clickbond. Contact the WNC Foundation at 775-445-3240 or visit http://www.wnc.edu/foundation for details.

Submitting results

High school coaches can submit results from games played to appear in The Record-Courier by emailing the pertinent details (scores, record, next game, where the game was played at, goals/points/scores/, key plays/moments) to sports@recordcourier.com with 36 hours of games played. Write-ups will appear in Thursday’s and Saturday’s editions of The Record-Courier.

Youth Soccer Shoot set for Sept. 7

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks will be conducting its annual ‘Youth Soccer Shoot’ from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 7 at Lampe Park in Gardnerville. This year’s occasion celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Elks National Soccer Shoot Program.

The event is organized in conjunction with Douglas County Parks & Recreation and in cooperation with the local youth soccer association. It is open to all boys and girls in four age groups: 7 and under, 8-9, 10-11, and 12-13.

The first, second and third place winners in each age category will be awarded a medal. Also, a soccer ball will be awarded to the first-place winners. There is no charge for entering the contest. Just bring the children to display their athletic skills.

