Bertolone wins Sierra League player of the year

There was some competition, but it probably won’t come as a surprise to many in the Gardnerville/Minden area that Anna Bertolone was named the Sierra League volleyball player of the year Tuesday.

The standout senior hitter was the focus of every Douglas High opponent this season and success in stopping the UC Irvine volleyball commit was infrequent.

Bertolone ended the season with 442 kills, second most in the Sierra League behind Tori Harper of Bishop Manogue.

However, Bertolone’s kill percentage (.392) was nearly 100 points higher than Harper’s, showing the senior’s success rate at putting the ball off the floor.

Bertolone was also second in the Sierra League in aces (72), sixth in digs (216) and ninth in total blocks (28).

Olivia Johnson, Ciera Schinzing and Marin Collins also earned all-league recognition.

Johnson was given a second team nod by the Sierra League for her performance as Douglas’ libero and defensive specialist.

Another one of Douglas’ outgoing seniors, Johnson was eighth in the league in digs with 210 while also recording 23 assists and 21 aces over the season.

Schinzing and Collins received honorable mention consideration for their play in 2019 as well.

Schinzing was third on the team in kills with 123 while Collins was right behind her with 106 kills.

The two honorable mention selections were the Tigers’ blocking leaders throughout the season as Collins led the way with 45 total blocks while Schinzing posted 35.

Schinzing, who also played her final season of volleyball for the Tigers, recorded 22 aces. Collins will return for her junior campaign after acing 12 opponents in 2019.