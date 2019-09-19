Bertolone, Tigers feed on Wooster volleyball

The moment Douglas noticed a mismatch the Tigers preyed on it.

Early on in the Tigers’ match against Wooster Thursday, head coach Suzi Townsell realized Wooster’s right side didn’t have the height to contain Tiger outside hitter Anna Bertolone.

When all was said and done Bertolone pelted 25 kills and led Douglas to a four-set win over the Colts 25-19, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 to open up Sierra League play.

“There was no real block on her. The first game their middle was getting there a little bit,” said Townsell. “I told the girls ‘just feed, just feed,’ and it worked.”

As Douglas continued to go to the well, the Colts didn’t have much of an answer as Bertolone’s power left Colt defenders scrambling for a dig.

Even in the second set, which the Tigers dropped, Bertolone tallied seven kills, unofficially.

Douglas setters Mia Bertolone and Fiona Mora ran up their assist totals as the senior outside hitter peppered the hardwood on the opposing side of the net.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 8-2 lead in the first set, but the Colts rallied back to tie the set at 12.

Up 18-15, Anna Bertolone and Marin Collins slapped kills to the floor to force a Wooster timeout.

Douglas maintained its lead and capped the opening set with a block from sophomore middle blocker Molly Cloutier.

Wooster outside hitter Allison Lawrence found her rhythm to open the second set, winning five points in a row with kills.

Lawrence proved to be the Colts’ answer to Bertolone in the second set as she responded to nearly every attack attempt from the Tiger senior.

The attacking pressure from Lawrence may have forced the issue a little for Douglas, which ended the set with three attacking errors over the final four points.

“We knew No. 11 (Lawrence) was their big hitter and we had to key on her,” said Townsell.

It didn’t take long for the Tigers to get over the second set as they raced out to an 8-1 lead to open the third.

Wooster cut the third set to as close as 12-9 before Douglas ran away with it 25-16.

The Colts didn’t roll over in the fourth, taking a quick 6-3 lead before a kill from Bertolone and an ace from Kate Talia – one of three on the night – tied the set at 6-all.

Wooster tried to take away Bertolone, but her presence allowed Douglas to find other hitters such as Jolene Votel and Riley Mello, who each had seven kills apiece.

The two squads traded points and short runs until Wooster made three serving errors in a seven-point span that allowed Douglas to move in front 20-17.

A few points later Douglas sealed the contest when Bertolone blocked an attack attempt from Wooster and then spiked the following attack in the middle of all six Colt players.

“They’re a very good team, but we’ve been working really hard to get our continuity together and it’s looking better,” said Townsell. “It’s us pushing the points.”

UP NEXT: Douglas (14-7, 1-0 in the Sierra League) will get the weekend off from match play before hopping right back into league play with Galena (2-11) Tuesday.