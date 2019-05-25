Be safe out there this holiday weekend

Robin Debock-Souder of Gardnerville caught this 4-pound rainbow at Indian Creek Reservoir last Sunday.

Picture by Doug Busey

Hello fellow anglers, this will be a Memorial Day weekend to remember. Pack the jackets and leave the tank tops at home. Make sure you bring plenty of tarps to keep your firewood dry, and don’t forget the umbrella and canopy, this year it won’t be to keep the sun from beating down on us. I talked to one of my friends that told me this year he is storing the fishing pole and getting out his ski poles and headed to Squaw Valley, because they just received two feet of fresh snow. There will be a lot of people out on the roads despite the crazy weather. We just need to slow down and make sure we all make it to our designated camp areas.

CAPLES LAKE: The lake has slush and ice on it and should be clear soon. The resort is trying to open its door for the season, but got another blast of snow last week. Carry chains if you venture up over Carson Pass area. For more information call the Caples Lake Resort at 209-258-8888.

RED LAKE: The lake is thawing and refreezing some nights. But not enough to ice fish. There is still snow around the lake and use caution around the shore while walking close to the shore.

WOODS LAKE: Road still closed.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open to the second gate. Camping is available along the road side in designated areas.

BURNSIDE LAKE, FORESTDALE, SILVER HILL,SCHNEIDER COW CAMP, LOOPE CANYON: The roads are still closed.

WOLF CREEK: The road has recently opened. Use caution and watch for muddy areas.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: Remember that the campground only has pre-reserved spots now. They only have one drop in available in the RV and tent areas. The CDFW planted the lake two weeks ago. Alpine county planted the lake last Sunday with nice catchable rainbows up to two-plus pounds. The weeds are starting to form around the lake. Salmon peach or green powerbait has been most productive. Small spinners have also been productive. For more information, stop by the Creekside Lodge.

WEST CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is raging through the canyon from Sorensons to Woodfords. I would recommend to stay away from that area. Alpine County has planted the river from Blue Lakes road down to just above Sorensons resort. Keep an eye out for a tagged fish. Alpine County Chamber of Commerce has put some tagged fish in the river this year that could be worth cash or prizes.

EAST CARSON ROVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river was running a little high, but fishable. Alpine County planted 4,000 pounds of rainbow trout over the last couple weeks. There are a some tagged trout that were put in by the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce that are worth cash or prizes. If you catch a tagged fish, bring it to the Visitor office in Markleeville to see what you will win.

TAYLOR CREEK, TROUT CREEK AND THE UPPER TRUCKEE RIVER: All on the south shore of Lake Tahoe. Closed to fishing until July 1st 2019.

CARSON RIVER NEVADA SIDE: The NDOW planted the river just below and above the Ruenstroth Dam. They also planted near the bridge at Centerville lane.

EAST WALKER NEVADA SIDE: Large browns were planted by NDOW, at and below the elbow. They also planted catchable browns at the Flying M and at Rafter 7 area.

WEST WALKER RIVER NEVADA SIDE: Planted by NDOW with catchable rainbows.

NEVADA PLANTS BY NDOW: Mitch Pond, Baily Pond, Mtn View Pond.

JUNE LAKE AREA: SILVER LAKE: Silver Lake Resort (760)648-7525 The Resort is planning to drop in a load of Oregon Rainbows next week. Andrew, the proprietor, tells me that fishing has slowed since Opener due to those low water temps and fewer anglers. Still, the lake is kicking out nice Rainbows from 2- to 5-pounds mostly on Garlic Pinched Crawlers and Powerbait. Rick from Washington hauled in a 5-9 ‘Bow chucking a woolly bugger out of a float tube. So there are creative ways to improve your catching.

RUSH CREEK: As Andrew put it “Rush is Rushing” so please be cautious. My approach would be tossing Thomas Buoyants or Panther Martins and keep moving. For me waders are a must mainly due to overflowing, marshy areas. If I’m bait fishing going with Salmon Eggs or Nightcrawlers with enough weight to get it down in the flowing water.

GRANT LAKE: Grant Lake Marina and Campground: According to The Good ‘ol Boys that are out there just about every day fishing has improved greatly the past week or so. The water temp is at about 53 so it’s probably the warmest lake in The Loop. They’ve been doing well for some nice Browns dragging lead core at about 30’ to 40’ with Taz Devils and some good surface action trolling Thomas Bouyants and Lip Rippers with spin gear. Dan, Dan the Guide Man (Dan’s Guide Service 661-478-0036) has been killing it since Opener trolling F9 and F11 Rapalas on spin gear in the evenings in the upper section of the lake and along the road side.

JUNE LAKE: Big Rock Resort (760)648-7717: Mike at The Resort says the Cutthroat fishing is picking up as they come in near shore this time of year. One customer got a couple nice ones using black woolly buggers along the south shore. Cutthroat fishing in June Lake had improved year by year throughout the season as the population grows. He also proudly showed me their brand new Tracker pontoon boat as a new addition to “The Fleet.” She’s a ‘beaut Mike! June Lake Marina (760)648-7726: Abby reports that Mother’s Day was a great day of fishing on the lake. All the boats out pretty much limited hitting the shallower north and south shores. Best baits have been Mice Tails and Garlic Power Eggs. Those trolling lures have been doing well near the surface. This all goes back to targeting those warmer shallower spots. She also pointed out their newly outfitted 16’ boats with Bimini tops. I don’t know about you but I’m a big fan of shade. These are the first ones in the neighborhood and may start a trend.

GULL LAKE: Gull Lake Marina (760) 648-7539: “The Home of Monster Trout” produced the biggest trout since opener in The Loop that we know of. Jason from we don’t know where reeled in a 9-pound, 2-ounce fat Rainbow from shore at the park (again, warmer and shallower) with salmon eggs. According to Emma at the Marina fishing has heated up as water temps rise a bit. Best bets are along the campground, the back end at the reeds and along the north shore to the park. I would strongly recommend renting a boat to fish these areas as shore access is limited. Try any of the floating baits or hanging a night crawler off a bubble making sure to keep your baits above the weeds in the shallower areas.

BACK COUNTRY LAKES: Parker and Walker Lakes are accessible. Not sure about Fern and the higher lakes. Have heard that Parker has had some good top water fly action early when the wind is calm. I always do well tossing small lures in the creek for small Brooks and Browns on the way back from the lake. For more information, call “Knot” at Ernie’s Tackle and Ski Shop at 760-548-7756.

Good Luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch, send it to sports@recordcourier.com. Be safe, warm and be dry this weekend. I will be out dunkin’ many of our local lakes and rivers and I hope to see you on the waters. Good fishin’ and tight lines.