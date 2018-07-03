Be safe on the water, on the road this holiday

Hello fellow anglers, Fourth of July is here and many of us have taken the week off, while others will take the later half of the week to enjoy the out of doors celebrations.

Drive safe as there will be many anglers walking along our road ways jumping from hole to hole along many of our local rivers.

Sunday was an important day for Tahoe anglers. This marks the opening season of all tributaries that flow into Lake Tahoe, including the Upper Truckee, Trout Creek and Taylor Creek, to name a few.

Remember that these rivers are natural to Lake Tahoe. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife does not plant these waters.

Personally speaking, I practice catch and release and use a barbless hook on these waters. This is to ensure the strength of the trout population for Lake Tahoe. For those that would like to catch a nice meal.

I recommend the East or West Carson River in Alpine County. These rivers are planted on a regular basis by the CDFW and Alpine County. You can expect to catch trout 10 inches to 8 pounds in this area.

Recommended Stories For You

The Carson River in Douglas County was recently planted with brown and rainbow trout. There is also the west fork of the Walker River in Mono County off Highway 395 south of Topaz Lake. Between the CDFW and North Mono Chamber of Commerce and Mono County, the rivers are full of large as well as catchable trout.

Good fishin' and tight lines.