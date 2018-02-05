Be careful of chillywater temperatures

Hello, fellow anglers. It sure feels like spring time outside. We are having a strange and different weather pattern from last year are we not?

But as a reminder, it still is winter time. Temperatures outside may be comfortable, but the water is very frigid, so use caution around all bodies of water.

I was reminded last week while fishing with a friend, that even though the day felt like we might have wanted to put on the shorts, hypothermia was only a foot away if one of us had fallen over accidentally.

A very special device that I had forgotten about was a throw bag. This is a small life saving device that is tethered to your boat and can be quickly thrown to anyone who has fallen into the water. They are small and can be tucked into any corner of any water craft. A life jacket is key, but many of us do not wear them at all times. I will certainly add one to my boat before my next trip. For only a few dollars, it could be the difference in life or death. Especially this time of year when we are mostly wearing thermals and heavy clothing. Think of it as a life insurance policy.

Now let's check out our local fishing report:

LAKE TAHOE: Fishing has been very good for mackinaws in the Cal/Neva drop-off area near Tahoe City. Flashers and minnows have been most productive, and some anglers have been using a #5 or 7 floating black and silver Rapala behind their blades. I do not recommend to use a Rapala behind a dodger, as the action may cause extreme entanglement. Toplining for rainbows and browns has been very slow from the reports I have received.

CAPLES LAKE: The area received a foot of new snow from the last storm. The ice conditions as of last week were 12 inches with about 6 inches of snow. I have not received any fishing reports.

RED LAKE: The last report two weeks ago was 10 inches of ice with a few inches of snow on top. Reports have said fishing was good for small rainbows and browns. I plan to venture up this weekend to check out the conditions and will have an up to date report for you.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The lake level has gone down a little. Most anglers have been doing well with green Powerbait or inflated night crawlers. Both the dirt road off Diamond Valley and the paved road off Highway 89 are open with no controls. I do recommend slowing down a little on the paved road. With any precipitation, the road gets icy in a few areas.

TOPAZ LAKE DERBY RESULTS: Week 3, first-place was Linda Stockton of Yerington with a 6.6-pound, 25-inch rainbow. Second-place was Ed Zile with a 6.5-pound, 23-inch rainbow. Week 4, first-place was Danney Wallis of Wellington with a 7.9-pound 26½-inch rainbow. Second-place was Jeremy Ritter of Gardnerville with a 6.7-pound, 23-inch rainbow. To date, 172 fish have been weighed in over 2 pounds and 16 tagged fish have been brought in. Call Topaz Lodge at 266-3338 for more information.

TOPAZ LAKE: The lake level is still high, but has come down about a foot over the last couple weeks. The shore anglers have been catching the larger fish with green garlic Powerbait or night crawlers. I have been fishing with fellow angler and friend Tom Blotter from Minden and we have been all over the lake in various depths. We have been averaging 30 to 40 fish a trip with only one or two over the 2-pound range on each trip. Trollers have been using blades and a night crawler or Rapalas lures. With the water going down slowly, there is a little more room for shore anglers. The Topaz Landing Marina is open for boat launching and mooring. If you do not have a boat, rentals are available. Call Chuck Fields at 266-3550 for more information.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you have a photo of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com or if you have fishing report or a question in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. Hope to see you one the waters. Good fishin' and tight lines.