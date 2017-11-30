Balanced Tigers top Lancers, 70-42

Funds raised from the Wild West Shootout go toward helping families with an autistic child who participate in the University of Nevada Early Childhood Autism Program, which specializes in early intensive treatment for young children with autism. The program offers a comprehensive, individualized treatment program that emphasizes the child’s development in the areas of language, communication, socialization and personal behavior.

Hosted by Bishop Manogue Catholic High School, other teams entered in the tournament include six-time defending Nevada large schools state champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), Liberty (Henderson), Monterey Trail (Elk Grove, Calif.), Mountain View (Mesa, Ariz.), Folsom, Calif., and Birmingham (Van Nuys, Calif.).

Douglas is part of an eight-team field in the 14th annual Wild West Shootout this weekend in Reno.

A balanced Douglas High boys basketball team struck early, often and from everywhere on the court Tuesday night in its 70-42 season-opening win at home against McQueen.

Twelve players broke into the scoring column and Douglas (1-0 overall, 1-0 league) displayed an ability to put up points from the inside and outside en route to the Northern 4A cross-over victory at Randy Green Court.

Six-foot-4 senior Ian Ozolins, one of five returnees from last season for the Tigers, scored 14 points and 6-8 junior Hunter Morris added 13 to lead the inside game. Morris came off the bench to grab six rebounds and block four shots (all in the first half). The Tigers collected 33 rebounds, 11 of which came on the offensive end and led directly to 17 points.

And from the perimeter, five players combined to knock down six 3-pointers, plus the Tigers shot 16-for-20 from the free throw line. Ozolins was 10-for-12 from the line.

The Tigers pulled away thanks to a 16-2 run over a span of 4 minutes and 42 seconds that bridged the first and second quarters. Josh Carillo fed an inside pass to Morris for a shot that broke a 9-all tie and put the Tigers on top to stay.

Morris scored on a putback then blocked two shots on the defensive end. Justin Lopez scored on another follow shot and Morris converted one of two free throws to make it 16-10 at the end of one quarter.

Recommended Stories For You

The Lancers never got any closer.

Ozolins scored seven points in the second quarter while Ty Jackson and Carillo, both juniors, knocked down 3-pointers as Douglas stretched its lead to 33-20 at halftime. Jackson also blocked a 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Any doubt about the game's outcome was put to rest when the Tigers scored 11 unanswered points at the end of the third quarter, capped by Teegan Valenzuela's 3-pointer off an assist from Jackson to make it 46-22.

Kane Hoyopatubbi, Austin Clutts, Lopez, Carillo and Ozolins, returnees from a team that went 9-18 during the 2016-17 season, all contributed to the win.

Clutts sank a 3-pointer to start the scoring for Douglas. Hoyopatubbi added four points and four rebounds. Carillo handed out three assists, while Lopez had six points and five rebounds (four in the opening quarter).

Douglas also got seven points from senior Matt Hanifan, including a 3 ball, all of which came in the fourth quarter.

Kareem Rowe, an honorable mention all-league pick as a freshman last season, led the Lancers with 19 points. Rowe scored 18 in the second half.

Douglas is scheduled to play at home next weekend, Friday against Eldorado (Las Vegas) and Saturday against Grants Pass, Ore.