Baker Hughes announces support of MEFIYI Leadership 4 Teens

Bently Nevada, a Baker Hughes business recently granted the Me for Incredible Youth (MEFIYI) increased support for its Leadership 4Teens program. Leadership 4Teens provides high school students an opportunity to learn about their community and cultivate relationships with strong local businesses in Nevada.

The program’s goal is assisting students, prior to becoming a high school graduate, how to establish a career path and join the workforce.

Leadership 4Teens (L4T) organizes quarterly workshops that will include career assessment through nationally recognized Clifton Strengths Finder Assessment, learn ways to partner with businesses regarding college education or vocational training, understand the ethics and re-sponsibilities becoming a valued employee or entrepreneur and network relationships for job shadowing and internship options.

Ultimately, membership will work together and create a community project that will demonstrate a vision of our community’s future.

The first L4T Workshops for the 2020-21 school year is scheduled July 27-31.

Due to COVID-19 Guidelines, the session will be offered online.

The session is free for all high school age students. Students may register through http://www.mefiyi.org. For more information, email team@mefiyi.org.

“We are proud to support MEFIYI. Giving back to these driven young people is another way we promote an interest in STEM and support the local communities in which we operate,” said Ed J. Boufarah, vice president at Bently Nevada. Bently Nevada sees the programs as yet another way to support diversity and inclusion in today’s world, through awarding scholarships to students and athletes that comprise Me For Incredible Youth.

“We are very pleased to have Bently Nevada partner with us in the Leadership 4Teens program. Their support demonstrates our combined commitment to the youth of our community, fostering leaders who will help build a bright future for Douglas County. We look forward to Bently Nevada’s continued investment in our young leaders,” Me for Incredible Youth Staff, JoJo and Suzi Townsell said.

MEFIYI supports students and athletes with their sports, education and career aspirations.

Those youth who participated in MEFIYI Leadership Programs – starting middle age through high school graduation – have had the following results: 78 became high school graduates, 77 attended college or vocational school, 53 played college sports, 65 became college graduates, six have been awarded master’s degrees, and 73 are employed full-time or own their own business.

The 2019-2020 school year, 743 middle school and 57 high school students were active in the REWARD Club.

The REWARD Club provides students and athletes with the tools to succeed in high school. Leadership 4Teens – a program launched last year, as an extension of the REWARD Club program, for high school aged students, is focused on career building. The students are able to tour different businesses like Bently Nevada, and participate in job shadowing opportunities.

MEFIYI works with corporate partners who assist students with developing their career interests, prior to becoming a high school graduate. MEFIYI also hosts the Molly Youth Awards, which honors outstanding Douglas County Student athletes and celebrates the memory of Douglas High School student-athlete Molly Lahlum.

This year two $1,000 and two $500 Molly Youth Award Scholarships were awarded to graduating senior Molly Award Selections.

Since the start of MEFIYI, 646 students have received a Molly Youth Award and $157,000 in scholarships have been granted.

In terms of diversity, Me For Incredible Youth spans across middle school and high school aged children and any student within this age group is welcome to join. The majority of students participating in the clubs are young women at about a 60/40% split, if not higher. The organization also works to sponsor children of low-income families to ensure an opportunity to participate in their programs.