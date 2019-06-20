AYSO fall soccer signups today

Carson Valley AYSO Region 318 registration for fall soccer is now open. Today from 5-7:30 p.m. in ceramics room of the Douglas County Community Center is the last in-person signup.

Visit http://www.cvayso.org to register or for information.

New Carson Valley AYSO sweatshirts will also be available for sale. If you have never signed up for AYSO before, bring a birth certificate. Interested in coaching or refereeing, contact Tami Anderson at coach@cvayso.org for detailed information. All training is provided and free.

CVWC results

Results from the Carson Valley Women’s Club stroke play golf tournament held on June 11:

FLIGHT 1 — 1. Virginia Irlikis-72; 2. Margie Stephens-76; 3. Anne Henderson-77; 4 Sue Carston-80

FLIGHT 2 — 1. Sandy Trainer-64; 2. Gwen Guiette-66; 3. Rhonda MCClelland-71; 4. Chris Favero-72

FLIGHT 3 — 1. Louise Sparks-73; 2. Jan Nolan-78; 3. Jan Singyke-79; 4. Kelly King-79

Tice weekend coming up

The ninth annual Mike Tice Annual Charity Weekend “For the Kids” will be held June 28 through 30 at the Carson Valley Inn and Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

An event featuring music, food and a brewfest will be held from 4:45 to 9 p.m. June 28. VIP early access costs 45 and general admission is $25.

Uncle Kracker will be featured in concert on June 29. Tickets start at $39. Both the June 28 event and Uncle Kracker concert will be held at TJ’s Corral.

The Mike Tice Charity Golf Tournament will be held June 30.

Inclusive weekend packages are available at discounted rates. For information visit http://www.miketiceforthekids.com or call 775-882-8820.

Tice is a retired NFL coach who was the offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders. He served as the Minnesota Vikings head coach from 2002 to 2005.