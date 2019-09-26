Ava Segerer and Lauren Alexander represent Carson Valley at Gothia Cup

Ava Segerer and Lauren Alexander spent a week of their summer playing at the Gothia Cup in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Segerer and Alexander attend Carson Valley Middle School in Gardnerville and joined Alliance Blue, based out of Northern California, with the intent of playing tournaments internationally.

Alliance Blue finished in the top eight in its group at the Gothia Cup, also known as the World Youth Cup.

“It was the best experience of my life, being able to play soccer at that level in another country was incredible but the best part was getting to meet so many kids from other countries. We became friends with other kids from France, Africa, Spain, Mexico and Sweden,” said Segerer. “They would come watch our games and we would also go support them and cheer them on in their games.”

The two joined onto Alliance Blue through a tryout session after hearing the team was in need of some additional players.

Ava’s mom, Shannon, said her daughter has wanted to play internationally since she was 8 years old, just a few years after picking up the sport.

Shannon Segerer said her niece, Alexis vonSchottenstein, was a big influence on Ava’s early soccer career after playing high school soccer at Douglas as well as college soccer at Eastern Washington and Menlo College.

Segerer and Alexander both play local soccer as well with Segerer being a part of the Sierra Surf and Alexander playing on Carson United.

The Gothia Cup serves as the world’s largest youth soccer tournament and hosted 1,686 teams across 75 countries in its annual tournament.

The tournament serves as Sweden’s largest annual event and has been running in Gothenburg since its inception in 1975.