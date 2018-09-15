Arsenal baseball wins title

The Nevada Arsenal 12 and under baseball team won the title of the Back to School Bash tournament held last weekend in Incline Village.

The Arsenal opened with a 20-6 win over the Northern Nevada Baseball Club. The Arsenal exploded for 14 unanswered runs after the game was tied 6-6 in the fifth inning.

Luke Main tripled in two runs to begin the onslaught. Joseph Seddon struck out three over two innings and Duncan DeLange pitched three scoreless innings.

The Arsenal then fell to the Reno Mustangs 15-6, but came back the next day to beat the Mustangs 7-6. DeLange and Aaron Moss had a strong effort on the mound for the Arsenal.

Jeffery Peters and Jake Davis each doubled twice and the Arsenal stole seven bases as a team.

The Arsenal then beat Team Velocity Baseball from Spanish Springs in the championship game. Moss pitched a one-hit shutout as he was backed by a defense that committed no errors.

The Arsenal were led offensively by Jeffery Peters, Caden Thacker, Colt Cummings, DeLange and Keegan Freeman, who all knocked in runs in the first inning. Peters and Thacker both had two doubles and Main scored three runs.