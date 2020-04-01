Anglers keeping social distance

An angler keeps his distance from others at Indian Creek Reservoir.

Doug Busey

Hello fellow anglers, It was just a few weeks ago I was planning a trip with my cousin to go to the Snake River for a fishing derby in May. So many things have changed and we all will have to adjust to make sure that we can make those plans again, Hopefully in our near future. A few people have gotten out to do some fishing in our local area. I took a trip to Indian Creek Reservoir last weekend with Renee. Very pleased to see all anglers were respecting distancing between each other. Our local waters have remained open if we keep that distancing. I would advise anglers to give at least a couple car lengths between each other, as we all know how we cast, not always in a straight direction. We can still talk our talk and cheer on a fellow angler when they catch the big one. But we have to respect the governor’s direction and not gather in groups of 10 or more, unless in the same family. Also a note; I talked with the President of the Lampe Park Kids Derby Samantha Calvillo a week ago. They have not made a decision at this point on the derby. But I do know for one thing, they have no plans to cancel the event. If needed, they would move the derby to a future date. I will keep you updated on as I get the information. Here is a little information on our local waters.

CAPLES LAKE AND RED LAKE: Report of unstable ice around the edges. I would recommend to stay off the lakes. Not worth the risk to catch a fish.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: Both roads are open and the lake level is up. The fishing was slow last week. I spoke to one angler that had a few bites earlier in the day. Renee and I did not get any bites for the two hours we were there. But did enjoy a day in the fresh air and a couple of brats. Three anglers were on the opposite shore and each had their chairs positioned at least 20 feet apart. A few were parked off the dirt road enjoying a short walk.

TOPAZ LAKE: The day use and public boat ramp is open at the Douglas County park area. The campground is closed until further notice. If you use the boat ramp, make sure to give each angler plenty of room and try to launch one at a time while on the ramp. I would recommend to use a little balance and not to use the hand rail on the ramps. Bring sanitizer with you in case you need to.

PYRAMID LAKE: The area into and around the lake is closed to all day use and fishing until further notice.

MASON VALLEY WILDLIFE AREA: Located out of Yerington is open for angler use. The campground facilities are closed until further notice.

NDOW FISH PLANTS: Davis Creek Park Pond, Wilson Common Pond, Baily Pond, Mitch Pond, Carson River in Carson City, and the east fork Carson River in Douglas County above and at Ruhenstroth Dam.

I hope to see you on the waters “from a distance.” We all have to remember to respect the space of others to be able to keep this little freedom we have right now. This can be taken from us if we do not observe these rules. Good fishing and tight lines.

Doug Busey is The Record-Courier’s fishing columnist. To send in photos or contact him, email sports@recordcourier.com