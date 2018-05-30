All-region track and field awards announced
May 30, 2018
ALL-REGION
GIRLS
Championship team: McQueen
Field Athlete of Year: Carly Waller, McQueen
Track Athlete of Year: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen
Athlete of Year: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen
Coach of Year: Ed Parise, McQueen
First-team
100 meters: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen; Roxann Patterson, Reed.
200: Roxann Patterson, Reed; Grace Harris Hammond, Damonte Ranch.
400: Erika Robtoy, Reed; Madison Smalley, Douglas.
800: Abigail Pradere, Carson; Rosie Linkus, Bishop Manogue.
1,600: Abigail Pradere, Carson; Hannah Covington, Bishop Manogue.
3,200: Hannah Covington, Bishop Manogue; Alexis Melendrez, Wooster.
100 hurdles: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen; Kayla Burnham, Damonte Ranch.
300 hurdles: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen; Ashlyn Hedrick, McQueen.
4×100 relay: Reed; McQueen.
4×200 relay: Douglas (Sophia Bottino, Kyla Hinnant, Megan Veil, Madison Smalley); Damonte Ranch.
4×400 relay: Reed; McQueen.
4×800 relay: Reed; Reno.
Discus: Kindra Ruckman, Douglas; Samantha Valele, McQueen.
Shot put: Alyssa Rowe, Carson; Samantha Valele, McQueen.
High jump: Hannah Carr, Douglas; Lauren Gunter, Reno.
Pole vault: Alysia Allen, Reed; Samantha Sheppard-Moore, Reno.
Long jump: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen; Carly Waller, McQueen.
Triple jump: Carly Waller, McQueen; Taylor Anderson, Reed.
Second-team
100: Grace Harris-Hammond, Damonte Ranch; Alyssa Shepard, Galena.
200: Alyssa Shepard, Galena; Maali Deleon, Bishop Manogue.
400: Sophia Florez, McQueen; Grace Harris Hammond, Damonte Ranch.
800: Mikayla Shults, Reno; Maya Smith, Douglas.
1,600: Alexis Melendrez, Wooster; Madelyn Shipman, McQueen.
3,200: Eliana Ornelas, Wooster; Carley Legenbauer, Damonte Ranch.
100 hurdles: Rionna Haymon, Hug; Ashlynn Hedrick, McQueen.
300 hurdles: Kayla Burnham, Damonte Ranch; Ashley Britt, Carson.
4×100 relay: Bishop Manogue; Reno.
4×200 relay: Galena; McQueen.
4×400 relay: Douglas (Serena Tomassi, Maya Smith, Sophia Bottino, Madison Smalley); Reno.
4×800: McQueen, Carson.
Shot put: Meleeah Holmes McKown, Douglas; Bailie Myler, Reno.
Discus: Alycia Flora, Spanish Springs; Meleeah Holmes McKown, Douglas.
Pole vault: Elise Barnum, Reed; Grace Ericson, Reno.
High jump: Avery Lauf, Reed; Alysia Allen, Reed.
Long jump: Taylor Anderson, Reed; Kayla Provost, Douglas.
Triple jump: Maya Aiyuk, McQueen; Reilly Moss, Galena.
BOYS
Championship team: Reed
Field Athlete of Year: William Grinsell, Reno; Vehekite Afu, McQueen
Track Athlete of Year: Jorge Moreno, Reed.
Athlete of Year: Matthew Williams, Reed.
Coach of Year: Dale Moss, Reed.
First-team
100 meters: Peyton Dixon, Bishop Manogue; D.J. Beckum, McQueen.
200: Ben Grandados, Carson; Jalen Buckner, North Valleys.
400: Evan Moore, Reno; Achilles Wright, Hug.
800: Colby Thomas, Reno; Hunter Rauh, Carson.
1,600: Andrew Ribeiro, Spanish Springs; Zach Harris, Bishop Manogue.
3,200: Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs; Andrew Ribeiro, Spanish Springs.
110 hurdles: Jorge Moreno, Reed; Brendan Garner, Hug.
300 hurdles: Jorge Moreno, Reed; James Lara, Reed.
4×100 relay: North Valleys; 2, Bishop Manogue.
4×200 relay: McQueen; Reed.
4×400 relay: Reed; Reno.
4×800 relay: Reno; Bishop Manogue.
Long jump: Peyton Dixon, Bishop Manogue; Brendan Garner, Hug.
Triple jump: William Grinsell, Reno; Nicholas Barclay, Reed.
High jump: William Grinsell, Reno; Matthew Williams, Reed.
Pole vault: Max Crow, Bishop Manogue; Aiden Cocanour, Reed.
Shot put: Vehekite Afu, Reed; Siaosi Finau, Reno.
Discus: Vehekite Afu, Reed;Tino Anglemire, McQueen.
Second-team
100: Ben Granados, Carson; J.D. Kolb, McQueen.
200: James Lara, Reed; Brandon Jones, Spanish Springs.
400: Luke Gansberg, Douglas; Elijah Pearson, McQueen.
800: Jesse Fry, Bishop Manogue; Zach Harris, Bishop Manogue.
1,600: Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs; Matthew Rice, McQueen.
3,200: Arick Turner, Damonte Ranch; Kopbe Lynch, Galena.
110 hurdles: Alijah Akala, McQueen; Matthew Williams, Reed.
300 hurdles: Matthew Williams, Reed; Tony Viola, Bishop Manogue.
4×100 relay: McQueen; Carson.
4×200 relay: Bishop Manogue; Spanish Springs.
4×400 relay: North Valleys; McQueen.
4×800 relay: Damonte Ranch; Reed.
Discus: Keegan Feroah, Reno; Ryan Fauls, Spanish Springs.
Shot put: Isaiah Estrada, Spanish Springs; Cyrus Williams, Damonte Ranch.
Pole vault: Wyatt Ziegler, Reno; Corban Cocanour, Reed.
High jump: Kyle Kawanda, Galena; Sean Grinsell, Reno.
Long jump: Nicholas Barclay, Reed; Bryson Parco, Wooster.
Triple jump: Matthew Williams, Reed; Dante Craig, Spanish Springs.
Douglas High was represented by Hannah Carr, Kindra Ruckman, Madison Smalley and the girls 4×200 relay team on the recently announced Northern 4A track and field all-region first-team.
Carr and Ruckman were champions in their respective specialties, the high jump and discus, at the region championships and Smalley placed second in the 400 meters.
Smalley ran anchor for the Tigers' school record-setting 4×200 relay team that also included Sophia Bottino, Kyla Hinnant and Megan Veil. The relay team ran 1:44.50, three seconds faster than the previous school record set in 2014.
Carr, a 5-foot-11 junior who is also a first-team all-league basketball player, set her personal best of 5-4 in the high jump at the Sierra League Championships. Her mark also approached the school record 5-6 set in 1989 by Caroline Izoco (later a jumper for the Nevada Wolf Pack).
Ruckman threw a season best 117-1 in the discus and placed third at the state meet with a throw of 116-6.
And Smalley ran her season-best 400 time of 1:00.48 to place seventh at the state meet.
Recommended Stories For You
Douglas also had four second-team all-region selections: Meleeah Holmes McKown in the shot put and discus, Maya Smith in the 800, Kayla Provost in the long jump, and on the boys side, Luke Gansberg in the 400. The 4×400 relay quartet of Serena Tomassi, Smith, Bottino and Smalley also received second-team recognition for their third-place finish at the region meet in a season-best time of 4:05.30.
Holmes McKown, a sophomore, placed third in the shot put and had a season-best of 37-6¾ in the shot put and placed fourth in the discus. Gansberg placed third in the region meet 400 and then ran his lifetime best time of 51.40 to place seventh at the state meet. Provost placed fourth in the long jump at the region meet and went a lifetime best 16-6¾ to take first-place at the league meet. Smith placed fourth in the 800 at the region meet in a season-best time of 2:23.93.
Bottino, Hinnant and Ruckman are the only seniors honored. Ruckman was a four-year veteran of the Douglas program, while Hinnant and Bottino competed in three seasons.
ALL-REGION
GIRLS
Championship team: McQueen
Field Athlete of Year: Carly Waller, McQueen
Track Athlete of Year: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen
Athlete of Year: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen
Coach of Year: Ed Parise, McQueen
First-team
100 meters: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen; Roxann Patterson, Reed.
200: Roxann Patterson, Reed; Grace Harris Hammond, Damonte Ranch.
400: Erika Robtoy, Reed; Madison Smalley, Douglas.
800: Abigail Pradere, Carson; Rosie Linkus, Bishop Manogue.
1,600: Abigail Pradere, Carson; Hannah Covington, Bishop Manogue.
3,200: Hannah Covington, Bishop Manogue; Alexis Melendrez, Wooster.
100 hurdles: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen; Kayla Burnham, Damonte Ranch.
300 hurdles: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen; Ashlyn Hedrick, McQueen.
4×100 relay: Reed; McQueen.
4×200 relay: Douglas (Sophia Bottino, Kyla Hinnant, Megan Veil, Madison Smalley); Damonte Ranch.
4×400 relay: Reed; McQueen.
4×800 relay: Reed; Reno.
Discus: Kindra Ruckman, Douglas; Samantha Valele, McQueen.
Shot put: Alyssa Rowe, Carson; Samantha Valele, McQueen.
High jump: Hannah Carr, Douglas; Lauren Gunter, Reno.
Pole vault: Alysia Allen, Reed; Samantha Sheppard-Moore, Reno.
Long jump: Destiny Tolliver, McQueen; Carly Waller, McQueen.
Triple jump: Carly Waller, McQueen; Taylor Anderson, Reed.
Second-team
100: Grace Harris-Hammond, Damonte Ranch; Alyssa Shepard, Galena.
200: Alyssa Shepard, Galena; Maali Deleon, Bishop Manogue.
400: Sophia Florez, McQueen; Grace Harris Hammond, Damonte Ranch.
800: Mikayla Shults, Reno; Maya Smith, Douglas.
1,600: Alexis Melendrez, Wooster; Madelyn Shipman, McQueen.
3,200: Eliana Ornelas, Wooster; Carley Legenbauer, Damonte Ranch.
100 hurdles: Rionna Haymon, Hug; Ashlynn Hedrick, McQueen.
300 hurdles: Kayla Burnham, Damonte Ranch; Ashley Britt, Carson.
4×100 relay: Bishop Manogue; Reno.
4×200 relay: Galena; McQueen.
4×400 relay: Douglas (Serena Tomassi, Maya Smith, Sophia Bottino, Madison Smalley); Reno.
4×800: McQueen, Carson.
Shot put: Meleeah Holmes McKown, Douglas; Bailie Myler, Reno.
Discus: Alycia Flora, Spanish Springs; Meleeah Holmes McKown, Douglas.
Pole vault: Elise Barnum, Reed; Grace Ericson, Reno.
High jump: Avery Lauf, Reed; Alysia Allen, Reed.
Long jump: Taylor Anderson, Reed; Kayla Provost, Douglas.
Triple jump: Maya Aiyuk, McQueen; Reilly Moss, Galena.
BOYS
Championship team: Reed
Field Athlete of Year: William Grinsell, Reno; Vehekite Afu, McQueen
Track Athlete of Year: Jorge Moreno, Reed.
Athlete of Year: Matthew Williams, Reed.
Coach of Year: Dale Moss, Reed.
First-team
100 meters: Peyton Dixon, Bishop Manogue; D.J. Beckum, McQueen.
200: Ben Grandados, Carson; Jalen Buckner, North Valleys.
400: Evan Moore, Reno; Achilles Wright, Hug.
800: Colby Thomas, Reno; Hunter Rauh, Carson.
1,600: Andrew Ribeiro, Spanish Springs; Zach Harris, Bishop Manogue.
3,200: Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs; Andrew Ribeiro, Spanish Springs.
110 hurdles: Jorge Moreno, Reed; Brendan Garner, Hug.
300 hurdles: Jorge Moreno, Reed; James Lara, Reed.
4×100 relay: North Valleys; 2, Bishop Manogue.
4×200 relay: McQueen; Reed.
4×400 relay: Reed; Reno.
4×800 relay: Reno; Bishop Manogue.
Long jump: Peyton Dixon, Bishop Manogue; Brendan Garner, Hug.
Triple jump: William Grinsell, Reno; Nicholas Barclay, Reed.
High jump: William Grinsell, Reno; Matthew Williams, Reed.
Pole vault: Max Crow, Bishop Manogue; Aiden Cocanour, Reed.
Shot put: Vehekite Afu, Reed; Siaosi Finau, Reno.
Discus: Vehekite Afu, Reed;Tino Anglemire, McQueen.
Second-team
100: Ben Granados, Carson; J.D. Kolb, McQueen.
200: James Lara, Reed; Brandon Jones, Spanish Springs.
400: Luke Gansberg, Douglas; Elijah Pearson, McQueen.
800: Jesse Fry, Bishop Manogue; Zach Harris, Bishop Manogue.
1,600: Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs; Matthew Rice, McQueen.
3,200: Arick Turner, Damonte Ranch; Kopbe Lynch, Galena.
110 hurdles: Alijah Akala, McQueen; Matthew Williams, Reed.
300 hurdles: Matthew Williams, Reed; Tony Viola, Bishop Manogue.
4×100 relay: McQueen; Carson.
4×200 relay: Bishop Manogue; Spanish Springs.
4×400 relay: North Valleys; McQueen.
4×800 relay: Damonte Ranch; Reed.
Discus: Keegan Feroah, Reno; Ryan Fauls, Spanish Springs.
Shot put: Isaiah Estrada, Spanish Springs; Cyrus Williams, Damonte Ranch.
Pole vault: Wyatt Ziegler, Reno; Corban Cocanour, Reed.
High jump: Kyle Kawanda, Galena; Sean Grinsell, Reno.
Long jump: Nicholas Barclay, Reed; Bryson Parco, Wooster.
Triple jump: Matthew Williams, Reed; Dante Craig, Spanish Springs.