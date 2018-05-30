All-region track and field awards announced

Douglas High was represented by Hannah Carr, Kindra Ruckman, Madison Smalley and the girls 4×200 relay team on the recently announced Northern 4A track and field all-region first-team.

Carr and Ruckman were champions in their respective specialties, the high jump and discus, at the region championships and Smalley placed second in the 400 meters.

Smalley ran anchor for the Tigers' school record-setting 4×200 relay team that also included Sophia Bottino, Kyla Hinnant and Megan Veil. The relay team ran 1:44.50, three seconds faster than the previous school record set in 2014.

Carr, a 5-foot-11 junior who is also a first-team all-league basketball player, set her personal best of 5-4 in the high jump at the Sierra League Championships. Her mark also approached the school record 5-6 set in 1989 by Caroline Izoco (later a jumper for the Nevada Wolf Pack).

Ruckman threw a season best 117-1 in the discus and placed third at the state meet with a throw of 116-6.

And Smalley ran her season-best 400 time of 1:00.48 to place seventh at the state meet.

Douglas also had four second-team all-region selections: Meleeah Holmes McKown in the shot put and discus, Maya Smith in the 800, Kayla Provost in the long jump, and on the boys side, Luke Gansberg in the 400. The 4×400 relay quartet of Serena Tomassi, Smith, Bottino and Smalley also received second-team recognition for their third-place finish at the region meet in a season-best time of 4:05.30.

Holmes McKown, a sophomore, placed third in the shot put and had a season-best of 37-6¾ in the shot put and placed fourth in the discus. Gansberg placed third in the region meet 400 and then ran his lifetime best time of 51.40 to place seventh at the state meet. Provost placed fourth in the long jump at the region meet and went a lifetime best 16-6¾ to take first-place at the league meet. Smith placed fourth in the 800 at the region meet in a season-best time of 2:23.93.

Bottino, Hinnant and Ruckman are the only seniors honored. Ruckman was a four-year veteran of the Douglas program, while Hinnant and Bottino competed in three seasons.