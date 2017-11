Aiken, Flores receive honors

Austin Aiken has stood tall for the Douglas High football team the last two years.

And the 6-foot-3, 280-pound senior now stands as a first-team all-Sierra League defensive tackle for the second straight year. Aiken joined punter Chris Flores as first-team all-league and second-team all-region selections when the list was announced on Saturday.

Quarterback Hunter Hickey earned second-team all-league recognition at quarterback, behind Cade McNamara of Damonte Ranch, the Sierra's Player of the Year. Dakota Lowden was selected to the second-team as a running back, Cody Freitas at offensive guard, Andrew Williams at defensive back and Flores at kicker.

It was a tough season in which the Tigers compiled a 2-8 overall record (0-4 league) and missed the Northern 4A region playoffs for the first time since 2000.

Wins and losses, though, don't reflect the type of effort given by Aiken in playing all three down lineman positions in the Tigers' 3-4 defensive scheme.

"Austin is very deserving of recognition for his efforts and ability to hold down the line of scrimmage," Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto explained. "Austin played full time on the defensive line and rotated in on the offensive line. His contribution to both groups was significant and at times dominant. I'm extremely proud of his efforts and recognition."

Recommended Stories For You

Flores, a 6-foot, 204-pound junior, was voted to the all-league first-team as a punter. He averaged better than 38 yards punting the ball this season.

"Chris's ability to directionally punt the ball was important in establishing field position," Monfiletto said of Flores.

From a kicking standpoint, Flores converted 20 of 24 PAT attempts and was 3-for-4 on field goal attempts, with a long of 37 yards that proved to be important for Douglas in its 30-24 win at North Valleys on Sept. 15. He kicked a pair of first-half field goals that enabled the Tigers to move into a 21-21 tie at Bishop Manogue on Sept. 29 — a Sierra League game the Tigers eventually lost, 41-21.

Flores contributed double digit tackles from his linebacker position against North Valleys, Manogue and Galena. He was also 3-for-3 passing as the team's backup quarterback.

"Chris not only was a significant factor in special teams but held down the edge as an outside linebacker," Monfiletto said. "Chris was on the field a lot and he had a successful junior year. We look forward to him competing for the quarterback position in 2018."

Hickey, who was second-team all-league behind McNamara in 2016, put up solid numbers this fall for Douglas. The senior rushed for 971 yards on 177 carries, plus he threw for 1,251 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"Hunter was a huge part of our offense and he is really the only double threat in the North," Monfiletto pointed out. "Hunter played in all 10 games and he led our team to be fifth in total offense in the North. He didn't do it alone, but he was a huge contributor."

Ten Douglas players received honorable mention all-league recognition: Jack Overton, senior, wide receiver; James Monroe, senior, offensive guard; Andrew Browning, junior, center; Ryan McIntosh, senior; Jose Ramirez, junior, defensive tackle; Chris Merritt, senior, linebacker; Jayden Foster, senior, linebacker; Kane Hoyopatubbi, senior, defensive back; Christian Gray, senior, defensive back; Luke Gansberg, junior, return specialist.