Adventure on the big screen

The Tahoe Adventure Film Festival is an annual gathering of who's who in outdoor sports — the featured award at the event has been given to some of the most famous people to ever hit the slopes and climb rocks.

The 15th annual festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 9, at MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by the films at 7:30.

Todd Offenbacher, TAFF founder, host of Outside Television and a South Lake Tahoe resident, is part of this elite group of daredevils. He annually guides ski mountaineering trips to the Arctic Circle and Antarctica. The festival is an extension of Offenbacher's passionate nature and life of adventure.

"I've traveled the globe to ski, climb and explore where I've met so many like-minded people living the same dream," Offenbacher said. "This festival comes from my heart and soul and represents the collective passion and lessons learned to inspire everyone to pursue their dreams with gusto."

Offenbacher said TAFF celebrates the adventure sports community with newly released films of daring exploits and epic adventures in some of the most remote places and harsh conditions that test the human spirit. Filmmakers capture the power and intensity of skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, rock climbing, surfing, mountain biking, BASE jumping and other heart-pounding sports that feed addiction to adventure. Some segments are special edits including previews of films that have not been released.

Each year, the festival highlights the lifestyle and culture of the action and adventure sports. The 2017 festival will feature women athletes in mountain sports, representing an emerging focus on the talent and energy they contribute to the industry.

A never before seen edit from Match Stick Production, cut from their 2017 film "Drop Everything" will feature Offenbacher. (Be sure not to miss the comedy edit.)

Action photography by Christian Pondella, one of the top adventure sports photographers in the world, will be on display. Pondella is a senior photographer for Powder Magazine, Sports Illustrated, ESPN Magazine, Outside, Men's Journal, GQ, Climbing and a variety of other publications.

Offenbacher will present the Golden Camalot award to winter Olympian Jamie Anderson who's home mountain is Sierra-at-Tahoe. Anderson won't be able to attend as she's training for the 2018 Winter Games being held in February in PyeongChang, South Korea, but there will be a video feed or a video from her to accept the award plus a short film featuring her.

Offenbacher created the Golden Camalot award to honor action and adventure sports pioneers for their astounding contributions, excellence, achievements and leadership.

Past recipients include Royal Robbins, Tommy Caldwell, Glen Plake, Fred Beckey, Jeremy Jones, Alex Honnold, Steve Wampler, Hatchett Brothers, Corey Rich, Doug Stoup, Robb Gaffney, Chris McNamara and Chris Davenport.

The event promises to keep patrons entertained with go-go dancers and dramatic imagery on the screen.

Tickets start at $22 and can be purchased at the MontBleu ticket office, by calling 775-588-3515, or at MontBleuResort.com

For more information for all TAFF shows, visit http://www.LakeTahoeFilmFestival.com.

Starting in January, Offenbacher will take his show on the road to Petaluma, Park City, Utah, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Mammoth, Reno and Minden, Nevada.