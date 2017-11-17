Adams sets pace for Pack cross country

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

CROSS COUNTRY

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams placed 42nd and finished as the Wolf Pack's No. 1 runner last Friday at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships in Logan, Utah. The sophomore clocked a time of 21:15 for the 6,000-meter course and Nevada finished ninth as a team on a chilly and cloudy day. For Adams, the time was a personal best for 6K and ranked among the 10th fastest all-time at Nevada.

SWIMMING

SHELBY KOONTZ — Indiana University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Koontz placed fourth in the 100-yard butterfly on Nov. 9 with a time of 54.59 (.32 out of first-place) during a double dual meet against Notre Dame and Cincinnati at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.

FOOTBALL

WESLEY HUNDLEY — Earlham College (Richmond, Ind.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Hundley was 14-for-41 for 145 yards and two touchdowns through the air Saturday in Earlham's season-ending 83-14 loss against Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The senior also rushed for 67 yards and accounted for 212 of the team's 214 yards (99 percent) in total offense as the Quakers finished with an 0-10 record. Hundley increased his school single-season record rushing total to 991 yards to go with his 1,489 passing yards and 18 TDs.

ANDREW JENSEN — University of Jamestown (Jamestown, N.D.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Jensen had one tackle for the Jimmies in their season-ending 55-54 overtime loss Saturday at Waldorf.

BASKETBALL

DALTON DAVIS — Franciscan University (Steubenville, Ohio), 2017 Douglas graduate: Davis is listed as a 6-foot-3 freshman forward on the Barons' roster. The Barons officially opened their season on Wednesday at Chatham and play again tonight in the Oberlin Tournament.

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett enjoyed a successful debut for the Flames on Oct. 27 with 10 points and 12 rebounds in a season-opening 92-77 loss to Dakota State University. More recently, she shared the team lead with seven rebounds in a 74-70 loss at Peru State on Nov. 3. Former Reed High standout Tyler Sumpter led all scorers in that game with 24 points for the Flames. Millett transferred to College of Saint Mary after playing two seasons at College of San Mateo.

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick, a 6-foot-10 senior, grabbed one rebound for the Hornets in their 94-75 exhibition win over U.C. Santa Cruz on Nov. 3. The Hornets play a 7 p.m. game tonight at USF and face San Diego State on Nov. 23 in a 10 p.m. game that will be televised on ESPNU or ESPN3.

