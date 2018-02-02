Adams honored by Wolf Pack

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

TRACK & FIELD

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams turned in a strong performance in the women's 3,000 meters on Saturday at the University of Washington Invitational indoor meet and was recognized as the Wolf Pack's Bradley, Drendel and Jeanney Student-Athlete of the Week. Adams ran 9:50.63 to win the second heat in a time that ranks No. 7 on Nevada's all-time list for the indoor event. Adams finished 28th overall in a talented field led by Sifan Hassan (bronze medalist for 5,000 meters at the 2017 World Championships) and Shalene Flanagan (2017 New York Marathon winner and American women's 5,000 record holder).

NATHANAEL WILLIAMS — Colorado School of Mines, 2012 Sierra Lutheran High School graduate: Williams won the men's 5,000 meters in 15:01.85 on Saturday at the NCAA Division II Invitational at the Colorado School of Mines' Steinhauer Fieldhouse in Golden, Colo.

MARSHALL MCKOWN — Colorado Mesa University (Grand Junction, Colo., 2014 Douglas graduate: McKown placed fourth in the men's weight throw on Saturday at the NCAA Division II Invitational on Saturday.

SWIMMING & DIVING

SHELBY KOONTZ — Indiana University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Koontz placed second in the 200-yard butterfly in 2:00.97 and third in the 100 butterfly (54.31) last Friday during a dual meet at Louisville. She was also part of the Hoosiers' first-place 200 medley relay team (1:38.14). The No. 7-ranked Indiana women's team took down No. 10 Louisville, 160.5-139.5, to finish the dual-meet season with a 5-4 record.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had eight points, four rebounds and two steals for the Flames in their 88-45 loss against Northwestern College Saturday afternoon in Orange City, Iowa. The junior shot 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

SOFTBALL

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Humboldt State has been projected to finish third in the California Collegiate Athletic Association this coming season. In a vote of the 11 conference coaches, Humboldt State was selected behind 2017 regular season champion Cal State Monterey Bay and Chico State. The Lumberjacks won last year's conference tournament and won the West Region tournament. Sonnemann is entering her fourth season on the team, which opens its 2018 season today at the Desert Stinger Tournament in Las Vegas, starting with a 2 p.m. game against Minot State.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.