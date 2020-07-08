Aces won’t have a season in 202

Greater Nevada Field, home of the Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC will be without baseball this season after Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday the 2020 season will be canceled.

File photo

Minor League Baseball officials announced Tuesday afternoon that the 2020 Pacific Coast League season will not be played, meaning the Reno Aces won’t have a season this summer.

“While this news has seemed inevitable for months now, this is unquestionably the saddest moment in recent memory for our national pastime,” said Reno Aces president Eric Edelstein in a press release. “Absence makes the heart grow fonder and we can’t wait to welcome our community back to professional baseball in Reno next April.”

With the Major League Baseball season coming to a halt in mid-March with the surge of the novel Coronavirus, Aces players and staff had been waiting or the last few months on a decision to play or not to play.

After months of negotiation, Major League Baseball recently announced a plan for a 60-game season which is scheduled to start toward the end of July.

However, the MLB announced professional teams will have expanded 60-man rosters for the shortened regular season and 24 Aces players have been announced on the Arizona Diamondbacks 60-man roster.

Ticket holders will receive credit toward future Aces or Reno 1868 FC contests at Greater Nevada Field, according to the Aces.

“Today is a momentous day. The first season cancellation in the 118-year history of the Pacific Coast League,” said Pacific Coast League president Branch Rickey. “The stadium lights may have dimmed on this season before a batter had stepped into the box, but that also means they will shine brighter when next illuminated – as will our communities.”