A Genesis medal for Douglas at Classic

Genesis Torres picked up her first wrestling win of the season for Douglas High on Friday, and in the process, she made some history for the program with a medal podium performance at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno.

Torres, a senior, won three of her four matches to place fifth in the 143-pound division during competition in the Classic's inaugural high school girls tournament at the Reno Livestock Events Center.

"She wrestled really well," Douglas coach Jacob Fair said. "She was really aggressive and her mat presence was good. She's very energetic and knows the moves. She has an amazing double, her re-shot is pretty smooth and she threw a crossface arm bundle for a pin."

Torres lost her first match by fall against Emily Se (pronounced Say) of the El Dorado Hills Wrestling Club in California. Se, who went on to place second in the tournament, was the 138-pound women's freestyle champion at the USA Wrestling Cadet Nationals in 2017.

Torres bounced back to win three straight consolation bracket matches, starting with a 7-2 decision over Natalie Sanchez of the Metro Lions Wrestling Club. Next, Torres posted a pin in 2:12 against Cinnamon Bailey of Vista del Lago High (Folsom, Calif.), a runner-up at 150 pounds three weeks before at the Roger Briones Girls Wrestling Tournament in San Leandro, Calif. Torres locked up fifth-place with her 8-5 win over Valeria Ceja of Winters, Calif.

The Classic marked the first female high school wrestling tournament that has been held in Northern Nevada.

"I was very impressed with the girls tournament," Fair said. "It was very well put together, a lot of teams were there, and it was nice to see the girls out there wrestling at the same time as the boys."

Note: The medal performance was a fitting result for Torres considering her cousin, Lamont McCann, was a two-time champion at the Reno tournament in 1980-81. McCann was a state champion for Douglas in 1983 who coached the Tigers to Sierra League dual meet titles in 2006-07.