9th annual ‘All 4 Charity’ King Crab & Steak Cookout set

The ninth annual "All 4 Charity" King Crab & Steak Cookout is scheduled Aug. 10 at Douglas County Community & Senior Center. The event has raised $185,000 and has donated all funds to many worthy Douglas County programs. This year's event proceeds will support MEFIYI (Me for Incredible Youth) middle school and high school 2018-19 programs and Douglas High School volleyball.

MEFIYI's REWARD Club Program provides mentorship and life skills regarding the sports, education and job-career support for middle school and high school student-athletes. Like many high school extracurricular programs, Douglas volleyball must raise its own funds to provide a meaningful experience for its student-athletes who volunteer and represent their school, family and community.

The Big Heart Rock and Roll Band will provide an acoustic classic rock entertainment that will include raffle, silent and live auction. Tickets are $40 for choice of one pound king crab or 12 ounce ribeye steak dinner. Online tickets are available at http://www.mefiyi.org. Tickets may be purchased at Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce. For information email info@mefiyi.org or text 775-781-5954.

Youth volleyball skills clinics this month

Dan Hannah and Rick Jenkins are leading volleyball skills clinics to help players ranging from beginners through high school.

The first session will be held Monday through Thursday and the second session on July 30-Aug. 2 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. Participants will be divided into three levels: Beginners, for fourth-through sixth graders, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at a cost of $50; intermediate/advanced, for seventh and eighth graders, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., at $125; and high school, for ninth-10th graders, from 12:30-2:30 p.m., at $150.

Registration is being taken at the community center. Call 782-5500, ext. 1 for information.

Registration for co-ed flag football ends July 23

Boys and girls in first through eighth grades are encouraged to sign up for Douglas County Parks and Recreation's co-ed flag football program.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of the game in addition to good sportsmanship and teamwork in a fun and competitive way.

Players will be assigned to teams through a draft. The season runs July 26-Oct. 20 with games played Saturdays at Stodick Park.

Registration ends July 23. Forms are posted at http://www.dcprsports.com under the "Youth Sports" option.

For information, call Parks and Recreation at 775-782-5500, ext. 1.

Douglas girls hosting youth camp

Douglas High girls soccer has scheduled a youth soccer camp on July 24-26.

The three-day camp for 5-12-year-olds will be held 9 a.m.-noon each day on the high school soccer field.

The cost is $65 ($75 after July 17). Camp participants need to bring proper playing attire, including cleats and shin guards.

Visit the http://www.douglastigersoccer.com website to register for the camp or call Smith at 805-233-2667 for information.

Douglas girls beat alumni

The Douglas girls soccer team defeated the Douglas alumni 2-1 in the alumni game held on July 11 at Keith Roman Field

Alexa Moss and Helene Henry-Gerard scored for the Tigers.

Alyssa Williams scored for the alumni.

Twenty alums played, including women from the first Douglas girls team from more than 25 years ago.

Carson Valley softball elections on Aug. 6

Carson Valley Fastpitch will hold elections for board positions at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, across from Lampe Park. Anyone interested in filling a board position for the coming softball season must submit a letter no later than Aug. 1. The mailing address is Carson Valley Fastpitch, P.O. Box 2142, Minden, 89423.

Letters may also be emailed to pattisnyder88@aol.com no later than Aug. 1. Candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview at the meeting. Attendance at the Aug. 1, meeting is mandatory.

Call Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or Patti Snyder at 265-6447 for information.

Douglas boys tennis begins summer workouts

The Douglas boys tennis team under coach Rod Smith has begun optional summer practices.

Practices will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Lampe Park. The practice schedule for after today still has yet to be set.

Courts at Douglas High and Lampe are scheduled for repaint with repairs at Douglas having begun on July 16. Courts at Lampe are scheduled for completion on Aug. 3.

Smith encourages athletes from non-fall sports to come to the optional summer practices. He noted the team has had excellent results from players from basketball, wrestling, basketball and track and field.

All 4 Charity Golf Tournament set for Sept. 21

Local charities will benefit from the All 4 Charity Golf Tournament on Sept. 21 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The four-person scramble tournament will have a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Sponsored by the MEFIYI Foundation, the tournament costs $100 per player. It includes a continental breakfast, tee and raffle prizes, a barbecue chicken lunch, silent auction and course games.

All proceeds will be used to organize sports, education and career enrichment programs for local students.

To register, go to http://www.mefiyi.org.