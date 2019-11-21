6 Tiger tennis players earn all-region honors

Douglas High School had six members of its tennis team receive 4A Northern all-Region recognition for their play this season.

On the girls side, Natalie Alexander, Reagan Merriam and Anna Elias all picked up honorable mention recognition for their 2019 campaigns.

Alexander wrapped up her junior year with a 21-4 record on the singles court through the regular season, according to MaxPreps.

Merriam and Elias both spent a majority of their season playing doubles. Merriam was 8-14 in her junior year and won six of her eight sets playing alongside Elias.

Elias ended the year with an 11-10 record in total sets played, finishing the season 6-7 when sharing the court with Merriam.

For the Tiger boys, Zachary Unger, Liam Garrison and Joshua Herup all picked up honorable mention nods as well for the all-region team.

Unger, a Tiger senior, went 19-8 as a singles player in his final season with Douglas tennis. Unger had his season conclude with a second round exit in the 4A Northern Region singles tournament.

Garrison and Herup spent most of their time playing together on the court as the pair combined to go 11-12 when playing together.

The duo also made it to the second round of the Northern Region doubles tournament before falling to a pair from Reno.

Herup won the only set he played without Garrison to end his senior season with a 12-12 record on the court while Garrison finished his junior year with a set record of 13-15.