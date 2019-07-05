45th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run is Saturday

The 45th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The 9.5-mile course extends from Spooner Summit maintenance station on Highway 50 and finishes at the end of Andria Drive off Kingsbury Grade.

The course, on a fire access trail, starts at 7,300 feet and climbs nearly 2,000 feet in the first 4.5 miles to the summit near Genoa Peak.

Rick Gentry set the course record (1 hours, 23 seconds) over 30 years ago in 1986.

Carla Pittelkow holds the female record of 1:15.39 set in 1982.

Patrick Parsel is the defending champion finishing last year in 1:08.28.

A $2 donation is asked from participants.

Survivor ribbons and cold drinks will be waiting for runners at the finish line.

The race features steep hill climbs and no aid stations.

There is no pre-race registration.

For information, call Austin Angell at 530-541-5224.