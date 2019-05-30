30th annual Kids’ Fishing Derby this weekend

The 30th annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at Lampe Park is this weekend.

This is a free event for all children age 3-12. Pre-registration is required for one of the seven time slots.

Registration forms and session tickets are available at Accolades Trophies during business hours M-F, and also via email at KFDVolunteers@aol.com. For questions contact Heather Gertsch at 775-684-9018 or heather_gertsch@yahoo.com.

Volunteer registration forms are available at the Community Center and Accolades Trophies during business hours Monday through Friday.

Forms are also available via email at KFDVolunteers@aol.com. For questions, call Laura Lonero-Ramirez at 775-430-0592 or lauralnr1@gmail.com.

The sale of raffle tickets is a big reason we’re able to keep this event free for the kids. Raffle tickets are 6 tickets for $5 or $1 apiece. This year’s grand raffle prizes include a 2-seater kids go-kart, a tandem fishing kayak, a HomComfort Smartfire wood pellet grill from AJ Stoves and a $300 gift card from Sportsman’s Warehouse.

To learn more about the Derby’s sponsorship program, contact Steve Hamilton at 775-392-3579 or sctawhamilton@aol.com.

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club Results

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held an individual stroke play tournament on Sunday despite the bad weather. There was a tie for first place between Chris Willing and Nick Sutter both with a net score of 73.

Bill King was third with a 75. There was a four way tie for fourth place which included Matt Budjako, Charles Poe, Dan Mahoney and Marc Menezes all with a net score of 76.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Dan Essary on Hole No. 1 and Augie Martinez on Hole No. 18.

Volleyball skills classes being offered

Volleyball skills classes will be offered for grades three through eighth= June 17 through 20 at the Douglas County Community Center.

A beginner class will be held for third through fifth grades. The class is for those with limited experience.

An intro to competition class will be held for fourth through sixth grades and an intermediate class will be held for fifth through seventh grades and an advanced class will be held for sixth through eighth grades.

The intro to competition class is for younger players with some basic knowledge of volleyball skills, the intermediate class is for those who have a couple years of recreation league experience who would like to improve and potentially try out for club or middle school teams and the advanced class are for experienced players preparing for club and middle school tryouts in November and December.

Grade levels are a suggestion only, based on 2019-2020 school year grade level. Beginner and intro classes will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. each day and intermediate and advanced classes will be held from 9:30 to 11:30.

Register at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville 89410 or call 775-782-5500, option 1. Those attending the classes should bring knee pads, court shoes, dress appropriate for volleyball and water bottle.

Dan Hannah will be the instructor. Cost is $125 per student.