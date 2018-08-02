245 hit the court at Tahoe Tennis Classic

ZEPHYR COVE â€“ A record 245 players competed in the Tahoe Tennis Classic, which saw some intense competition across the four days at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club.

While players came from 11 states and The Netherlands, all the winners were from either California or Nevada. Now in its 35th year, this all doubles tournament brings out some of the best players in the region.

The finals were played on July 29 under smoky skies with little breeze.

Kurt Chan of Gold River and Kendall Homer of Sacramento won twice together. They beat David Harden of Gold River and Michael Kiskinen of El Dorado Hills 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 in the men's 9.0 division. Then they prevailed over Dan Bohannon of Orange and Mark Peterson of Truckee 7-5, 6-1 in the men's 120 division â€“ where the combined age of the partners must be at least 120.

Ryan Johnston of South Lake Tahoe was also a double winner. In the men's 10.0 it was revenge with partner Mohamed Irfan Lakdawala of San Francisco. Last year they finished second in that division. This year they beat Chris Evers of El Dorado Hills and Dave Hagiwara of Folsom 6-3, 6-3. In mixed 10.0 he paired with Kim Iliffe of Austin to easily handle Julie Chen of Gold River and Geoff Garrett of Rocklin 6-2, 6-2. Iliffe with a different partner won the mixed 10s last year.

Other results:

Women's 10.0: Jeanette Berry of Reno and Holly Tretten of Reno beat Iliffe and Holly Rittiman of Zephyr Cove 6-3-6-4.

Women's 9.0: Dianna Gillaspie of El Dorado Hills and Juli Hilton of Roseville beat Sophie Heerinckx of San Jose and Rittiman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's 8.0: Sally Huttenmayer of Zephyr Cove and Claire Perry of Incline Village beat Donna Kaneko of San Jose and Melissa Neal of Campbell 6-3, 6-0.

Women's 7.0: Liz Bissell of El Dorado Hills and Lorraine Segala of Palm Springs beat Barbara Cooper of South Lake Tahoe and Carolyn Wright of Zephyr Cove 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.

Women's 6.0: Sylvia Haro of Zephyr Cove and Jennifer Kerver of Reno beat Nancy Cumming of San Pedro and Jean Van Well of Incline Village 6-2, 6-3.

Men's 8.0: Ken Cutler of Truckee and Ray Fugitt of Carson City beat Duane Catania of Incline Village and Vincent Catania of Elk Grove 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Men's 7.0: Thor Spargo of Fair Oaks and Murray Yoffee of Gardnerville beat Ronald Cauley of Minden and Ken Sigel of Seattle 6-1, 6-0.

Men's 6.0: David Beronio of Stateline and Richard Brown of Vallejo beat Anders Chaplin of Stateline and Hal Cole of South Lake Tahoe 7-5, 7-5.

Men's 140: Hersh Herschman of Zephyr Cove and Tad Yukawa of Palm Desert beat Dominic Mushines of Genoa and Ross Rittiman of Zephyr Cove 7-5, 6-4.

Mixed 9.0: Sara Pierce of South Lake Tahoe and Adam Turner of South Lake Tahoe beat Penne Burgess and Scott Gillespie 6-3, 6-2.

Mixed 8.0: Fernando Quinones of San Francisco and Amy Warden of Modesto beat Dave Nostrant of Saint George, Utah, and Joyce Youngs of South Lake Tahoe 6-1, 6-4.

Mixed 7.0: Katelyn Bump of San Jose and William Cesano of San Jose won.