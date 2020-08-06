131 score Cha-Cha-Chas team to the top

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held a four-man team Cha-Cha-Cha golf tournament Sunday, August 2nd.

The teams were randomly drawn upon completion of the golf rounds.

The team of Robert Van Nort, Frank Ramirez, Mike Davis and Bill Allen won the tournament with a net score of 131.

Two teams tied for second place with net scores of 139.

They were the team of Harry Collins, Jim Rodriguez, Gary Carsten and Brick Ludington and the team of Bill King, Neil Notley, Don Henderson and John Carey.

Two teams tied for fourth place with net scores of 142.

They were the team of Gary Wendland, Jason Martin, Bob Buker and Nick Sutter and the team of Bob Pemberton, David Wittman, Pete Rogney and Brick Ludington (drawn twice).

Nick Sutter on hole No. 1 and Mike Davis on hole No. 18 won the closest to the pin contest.

Carson Valley Women’s golf tournament

On Tuesday, July 28, The Carson Valley Women’s Golf Club held a “Tee to Green Tournament.”

In Flight 1, Joni Becksted took first place with a net score of 47.

Marge Stephens took second with 48 and Jodi Davis took third with 50.

In Flight 2, the winner was D.D Woodruff with a net score of 45, second was Gwynn Guiette with a score of 50, followed by Rhonda McClelland with 55.

Flight 3’s winner were Nora Stephens with a net score of 56, Judy Brooke took second with 60 and Mary Stephens, who held on to third with 63.

The Carson Valley women’s club plays every Tuesday through October. New members of all skill levels can still join and participate! Go to the Cason Valley Golf course located in Gardnerville to pick up a application or see our website at http://www.CVWGC.com