10-year-olds play elimination game today

Carson Valley 10-year-old all-stars will play an elimination game today in Governor’s Field after losing to Washoe in Carson City on Thursday.

Aaden Balkon pitched three scoreless innings and the Carson Valley 10-year-old all-stars were ahead of Washoe 2-0. But then the wheels fell off.

Washoe scored 15 runs over the fourth and fifth innings on their way to a 15-4 win over Carson Valley.

Balkon had scattered four hits over three scoreless innings while striking out three before coming out of the game. He was helped by catcher Brock Tholen, who threw out a runner trying to steal third to end the third. But Washoe would go on to score seven runs in the fourth and eight runs in the fifth.

Carson Valley took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third when Ryder Arigoni and Balkon each singled and Kason Nguyen followed with an RBI single. Balkon was called out when trying to score on a wild pitch on a bang bang play at the plate but Nguyen eventually scored on an error to give Carson Valley a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Balkon hit an RBI single and Jared Peters was hit by a pitch to force in a run to finish the scoring. Balkon had two hits to lead Carson Valley.

Truckee 10, Carson 12s 2

Duncan Delang was dominant on the mound and the Carson Valley 12-year-old Little League All-Star team had jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the District 1 Tournament. Everything seemed to be going just as planned.

But the strong start wasn’t a harbinger of things to come and Truckee eventually took control for a 10-2 win on Wednesday at Governors Field. Carson Valley played in an elimination game in the championship bracket on Friday night.

Carson Valley got off to a strong start in the first inning when Luke Main singled, Jeffrey Peters walked and Delang followed with an RBI single. Peters scored on an error on the play to give Carson Valley a 2-0 lead.

But in the third, Truckee scored five runs to take a 5-2 lead, taking advantage of deep flyball that could have been caught that went to the fence and ended up as an RBI single to pull to within 2-1. After an RBI single an RBI double made it 3-2, Truckee had runners at second and third with one out.

It looked like Delang was going to get out of the jam when he struck out the next batter, but Truckee went on to score two runs on an error that should have ended the inning to take a 5-2 lead. Delang ended up striking out seven through three innings.

In the fourth, Jedd Baker pitched out of a jam for Carson Valley after two errors gave Truckee runners at first and third with one out. He received the help from a nice running catch by Kolton Zinn in right field and then struck out the next batter to end the inning. But Truckee went on to break the game open after that to take a 10-2 lead.

Peters had two hits, including a double and Main and Delang each had two hits for Carson Valley.