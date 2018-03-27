The March 27 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It's cold-feet day for candidates. Today is the last day candidates can withdraw and have their names removed from the ballot. I don't think they'll refund your filing fee, though.

Best scam story so far this month goes to Capt. Dan Britton, who during his budget presentation told commissioners he got a call from a Capt. Britton of the sheriff's office, who said he'd better get some gift cards or he'd come to arrest him. I envision the other Capt. Britton with a Star Trekian goatee.

County budget hearings continue 9 a.m. today starting out with the road department and wrapping up with Community Development. Monday's session ran through most of the day, so expect the same today. Commissioners meet at the historic Douglas County Courthouse, 1616 Eighth St.

Expect sunny skies today with the high hitting 55 degrees or better. Wind will be out of the east at 5 mph. At this rate, spring will be back in no time.