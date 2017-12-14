TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus presents Annual Winter Music Fest

The TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus announces its 13th annual production of Handel’s Messiah at five different locations. The performances will be held Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Douglas County Community Center in Gardnerville, on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3:30 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church in South Lake Tahoe and on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. in the Squaw Valley’s Olympic Village Lodge.

The Messiah series marks the completion of TOCCATA's 13th Season. Joining the TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra and Chorus for this production are Joy Strotz, Maria Arrigotti, Anne Davidson and Becky Earl sopranos, Brad Perry and Robert Bousquet, tenors, and Stuart Duke, Emzy Burroughs and Chris Nelson, baritones. The TOCCATA Chamber Orchestra features Brian Fox and Jeff Lindhorst as concertmasters; David Brock, Katie Lauder and Nick Haines as continuo; and William Cates on Baroque trumpet. All performances will be conducted by Maestro James Rawie.

The Reno-Tahoe-Truckee-Carson Valley communities will continue to enjoy the wonderful holiday tradition of TOCCATA's Messiah production. Messiah was first performed in Dublin, Ireland and was conducted by its composer. It continues to be a masterpiece that has left audiences in awe for 275 years. The TOCCATA production is a celebration of the holidays and includes not only favorite selections from Messiah Parts One and Three, but also seasonal carols that the audience will be most welcome to join in singing.

Tickets are available at the door 30 minutes prior to the concert, or online at http://www.ToccataTahoe.com. General admission to all concerts is $30 adults, and preferred seating is $40 and $15 for youth/students. Seniors enjoy a $5 discount. Students 18-23 are $5, and under 18 enters free.

Tickets for Saturday Dec. 23 are $60.00 for the show only with general seating; $80 for the reception, show, and select seating. More information & tickets are available at http://squawalpine.com/events-things-do/toccata-tahoe-symphony-presents-handel-messiah

For information or preferred seating, call 775-313-9697. Visit TOCCATA at http://www.ToccataTahoe.com, or email at ToccataTahoe@gmail.com.