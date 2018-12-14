Service Thursday for former commissioner

A service for former county commissioner Daniel R. Hickey is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. He was 74.

Born July 16, 1944, at Saint Mary's Hospital in Reno to Jimmy and Grace Oxoby Hickey, he grew up on Main Street in Gardnerville.

His first home was next to the Shell Station, and then at Jimmy's Motel and the Frosty Spot, along with brothers Mike and Tommy.

He graduated from Douglas County High School in 1962, with friends he had for his entire life.

Hickey attended the University of Nevada, Reno, for two years before returning to Carson Valley where he married longtime girlfriend Laurie Allerman on Oct. 17, 1964, uniting two old Valley families.

The couple were married for 54 years and are parents to two children.

Hickey was elected to board of county commissioners in 1976, according to the county, and served for one term.

"Danny was a people person and gave countless hours to the community," wife Laurie said. "He started skiing at an early age and was one of seven members who established the Douglas County Ski Club. He became a very good skier and instructed at the Dennis Hogan Ski School at Mt. Rose for several years."

Hickey coached Little League, was a Pop Warner referee and announced Douglas High football games for 20 years. He was one of the original Douglas High School Athletic Boosters. A member of Douglas County Engine Company, he taught first aid to locals and neighboring communities. He was also a member and past president of the Minden Rotary Club and a member of the Sierra Sagebrush Flyers.

As a young adult he was employed by the Nevada Highway Department, California Interstate Telephone Co., Warren Reed Insurance. He owned Hickey Distributing Co., Hickey Homes & Development and Laura Springs Ranch until his retirement a few years ago.

He is survived by his wife Laurie; children Shannon and Troy; brothers Mike and Tommy and a large extended family.