Where’s the tipping point on coronavirus

It has been more than a month since Gov. Steve Sisolak shut down the casinos and nonessential businesses across the Silver State, and to say we aren’t exhausted by the accompanying struggle would be an outright lie.

The R-C is a business that supports itself through local advertising. When our customers shut their doors, we have to hustle to keep the lights on.

We’re onboard with the current limitations as long as there’s a good reason for them.

But since March 15, when the schools closed, we’ve watched as new edicts were issued by the governor that shut down businesses, limited religious services and a variety of other limitations.

There aren’t many people who would deliberately get someone else sick. But there is a conflict between what medical authorities recommend and what is going to be practical.

As of Sunday night, only 1,124 of the roughly 150,000 residents of Douglas, Carson, Lyon and Storey have been tested. That’s only three-quarters of a percent. Of those, 61 people have come up positive, with 18 recoveries and no deaths.

Medical officials say that means the measures are working. As we’ve said before, it’s hard to prove what could have happened if it didn’t.

In the meantime, pressure is going to continue to mount to modify, or even lift restrictions. Without a viable means to determine who has had the coronavirus, or whether people who had the disease have developed an immunity, at some point we’re just going to have to take our chances.

While we heard on Tuesday some of the criteria for reopening the state, that light at the end of the tunnel is not very bright.