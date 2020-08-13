We’ll have polling places

Unlike the all mail-in primary, the bill approved by the Nevada Legislature will allow in-person voting on a limited basis.

Assembly Bill 4 was approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Sisolak. Lawmakers were expected to wrap up on Wednesday.

The bill allows Douglas and the 14 other counties with fewer than 100,000 residents to have at least one voting center for early voters and one or more voting centers on Election Day.

Under the new law, which is only in force if the state of emergency continues, Dresslerville would qualify for a voting center.

Under the bill, ballots would only be mailed to active voters, which we feel is important, especially given the fact that more than 3,000 ballots were returned as undeliverable in the primary.

We know there are a lot of concerns about a mail-in election, and we’re not even going to try to address those.

But we do know that if you don’t trust the Post Office with your ballot, even during the spring outbreak of the coronavirus, you could deliver your ballot in person.

With the landscape established for the general election, Nevada election clerks will have time to send ballots out as early as the first week of October, which mirrors what happened in the primary.

With the presidential election on the ballot, we can expect a better than 90 percent turnout which means the Douglas County Clerk’s Office will likely face counting more than 36,000 ballots, or about half those in the primary. It’s a daunting task, but its only 7,000 more than voted in the 2016 General Election.

We are enthusiastic voters in Douglas County and we expect Nov. 3 will see one of the highest turnouts in the state.