We raise cattle to eat them

On Wednesday, Douglas County commissioners took up the issue of a meat-processing operation on the old Storke Dairy in Centerville.

We have no idea what Wednesday’s vote will be as of this writing. Commissioners are meeting after The R-C’s deadline.

But there are some issues we’ve seen raised that require answering by someone.

Firstly, a slaughterhouse is allowed on agricultural land in Douglas County under the code with a special use permit. If it weren’t allowed, it would require a zone change or major variance.

As complicated as the septic system may be, that’s not something under the county’s control. State regulators will make that determination.

And yes, Karin Sinclair’s home base is in California, which is also where virtually all of our groceries come from, including most of the meat and vegetables you buy in the grocery store.

On the other side of the equation, a meat-processing plant is by nature a messy business. Residents have expressed legitimate concerns about its location, and that’s something they’re allowed to do.

Dismissing them as California transplants isn’t very helpful in a place where that pretty much describes many residents.

One wise jurist we’ve spoken to doesn’t believe Wednesday’s hearing will be the end of it. Any decision made by county commissioners may be appealed to district court, and could very well be in this case.

And unlike a county commissioners meeting, there won’t be people in a courtroom trying to pressure the judge into doing what they want, unless they’d like to spend some time in custody.

We believe that there is more to agriculture than placid cows in green fields. The business of keeping those cows in the fields includes cutting them up, selling and eating them, as distasteful as that might seem to some people.

Carson Valley needs a slaughterhouse. Whether it will have this slaughterhouse has yet to be determined.