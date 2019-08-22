Volunteers hold community together

There is now literally a statue to volunteers in Carson Valley.

Last week, Genoans dedicated the statue of Lillian Virgin Finnegan in tribute to the Valley’s volunteer spirit.

The effort to buy and erect the statue to Genoa’s Fairy Godmother was completely done by volunteers, with not a nickel coming from the government, or even the Candy Dance.

Today, the Douglas County Community & Senior Center will be swarming with two-score volunteer opportunities and, we hope, folks who are looking for those opportunities.

We believe that volunteering provides valuable services to the county while taking advantage of the resource that are the county’s retirees.

The sheriff’s office alone offers a variety of volunteer opportunities including Citizen’s Patrol, the mounted posse and search and rescue.

For most of its history, volunteers put out fires and responded to medical emergencies in Carson Valley.

Residents participating in the Valley’s many service clubs help gather coats in the winter, in addition to making sure there’s a Christmas for those in need or food for school children.

We believe a portion of the volunteerism in Carson Valley stems from our pioneer spirit.

There were only 3,481 living here in 1960, according to the U.S. Census. There’s no doubt that the Valley was off the beaten path, little in the way of television or other distractions that changed life in more built-up areas.

Events like Candy Dance and Carson Valley Days were outsized for the population thanks to the devotion people showed for this place.

In the next few weeks, the Topaz Lake, Fish Springs and Gardnerville volunteer firefighters will be hosting their big fundraisers.

Volunteer candy makers are whipping up a ton or more of sweets to sell at the annual Candy Dance next month.

We believe this place wouldn’t run if not for its volunteers, and they are one of the reasons we are grateful for living in this community.