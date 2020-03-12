Valley residents celebrate Maine statehood

While Nevada allegedly hosts the biggest celebration of statehood in the country, a half-dozen Maine natives will be celebrating their state’s bicentennial on Sunday.

Maine was admitted to the union on March 15, 1820, and they plan a celebration in Augusta.

Foothill resident Dave Chapman is hosting the party in his barn.

“I have six folks all born there in Maine, now residents who have settled here in the Carson Valley for a combined 100-plus years,” Chapman said.

About 40 people will be attending the event, which will feature authentic Maine dishes, a cribbage tournament and flag ceremony with the lowering of the Massachusetts flag and the raising the Maine flag (it’s a whole big thing, since Maine was originally part of Massachusetts).

They’ll also be firing off a canon salute at sunset, so if you hear a boom on Sunday, that’s what that is. The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. Maine time.

■ ■ ■

Former R-C Publisher Janet Geary has announced her retirement from Nevada Magazine.

Janet was responsible for my return to The R-C in May 2004. I wasn’t an easy catch, either. I was relatively happy at the Nevada Appeal at the time. Back then publications were adding issues and the plan was to take The R-C to a daily.

I’m actually glad that didn’t happen. Janet was president of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce when she left The R-C in 2007. She took over Nevada Magazine from R-C People Editor Emeritus Joyce Hollister. Janet lives in the north Valley.

■ ■ ■

I learned last week that Phil Swift, scion of Swift Communications, died in December at the age of 102. We’ve only been separated from Swift since August, so the news travels a little more slowly to us. I worked for Mr. Swift and his family for 31 years

■ ■ ■

There were 500 people at least at Andy Aldax’s funeral at St. Gall Catholic Church on Saturday.

It was packed enough that one of the officiants mentioned the coronavirus during the service during the portion where people shake hands and hug their neighbors.

Father John Corona wondered who named the virus.

“No wonder people are avoiding me,” he said.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com