Valley residents bring charity

Carson Valley residents hate taxes but love giving, and nowhere was that more clear than at Friday’s annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive.

The 239,930 pounds of food donated at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden exceeded that donated at the events in Carson City and Reno combined.

Several examples of the Valley’s generosity and volunteerism have been chronicled in the pages of The Record-Courier this month and the good news just keeps coming.

We don’t have the number for Project Santa yet, but if last year’s totals are any indication, nearly 500 children will receive presents thanks to the coordinated efforts of several Valley service clubs and the volunteers who helped wrap them.

Minden resident Lacy Anscott took on a project from her friend this year and managed to adopt 110 veterans in need thanks to a simple Facebook post asking for help.

Residents donated money to purchase hundreds of wreaths to place on the graves of veterans at Eastside Memorial Park and Garden Cemetery scheduled to be delivered on Monday.

On Saturday, in addition to our annual Letters to Santa, we’ll be covering The Giving Tree, a small group of Valley residents who managed to raise big amounts of money for nonprofits.

We believe that just because something’s positive, doesn’t mean it isn’t news that deserves to be covered.

Our thanks to all the volunteers and residents in Carson Valley who make this time of year one of our favorites.