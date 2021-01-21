Time to hold those horses

We don’t have a Magic Eight Ball or a special means to divine when more vaccine appointments will be available.

We’re using the same resources to do our reporting that everyone else has. There’s no magic behind the curtain, just hitting sources, asking questions and doing the things that reporters have done for centuries.

That there’s a vaccine at all is nothing short of miraculous, so let’s start there. A century ago, our forefathers had to ride out the Great Influenza without any hope of a cure.

What they had going for them that we don’t is that everyone in the Valley knew everyone else, so there wasn’t any mystery about who was getting the virus and what happened as a result.

There were very few people who doubted the influenza was real, because they knew it was killing their neighbors.

On the front end of the coronavirus outbreak, it was difficult to get people to take the virus seriously because there were, frankly, not all that many cases in Douglas County.

Until the big surges around Thanksgiving, its impacts were mostly economic and political. Now, however, there are only a few lucky families who can say they don’t know anyone who has had the virus.

On Saturday, we likened the vaccine to gold, because at the current pace, there won’t be enough doses in the state to vaccinate the half-million or so Nevadans over the age of 70, much less everyone.

Given the clear indications that there isn’t enough vaccine to go around, it’s time to start looking at who needs it most, and looking at the numbers, the older folks should go first.

We also need to exercise some restraint in what are hopefully last months of the outbreak. By the end of spring, everyone who wants a vaccine should have one and we can finally put the nightmare that was 2020 to bed.