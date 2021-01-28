Tiger keeps sub on even keel

Gieorag Andrews



Douglas High School graduate Gieorag Andrews is serving as executive officer on board the USS Toledo, which was featured in a YouTube video presented by SmarterEveryDay.

Lt. Cmdr. Andrews grew up in Gardnerville and graduated from the high school in 2001. He graduated from the U.S. Navy Academy in 2005 and from the Naval War College in 2013.

I believe the Toledo is the XO’s second submarine he was assigned to the pre-commissioning unit on the USS John Warner.

It has been 25 years since Andrews appeared in a front-page photo taken by Belinda Grant while participating in the Scarselli Elementary sixth-grade store.

He played soccer at Douglas and was named to the All-Sierra League at forward.

The cruise under the polar ice cap featured in the video appears to have occurred in 2019. The video was first posted in July 2020.

The video can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXXMJAU6vY8

By the way, when he was asked where he was from, he gave a total shout-out to Gardnerville in the video around 17:45.

• Former R-C photographer Shannon Litz sent me the link to the video. Shannon graduated a year before Andrews.

She worked for The R-C for 15 years before leaving in 2014 to become a photographer for Gov. Brian Sandoval. She’s presently information officer for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

• East Fork piped Battalion Chief Jeff Costa ashore on Monday morning. Costa served with the East Fork Fire Protection District for nearly a quarter of a century.

“It’s a short ride,” he said. “Don’t let it overwhelm you.”

Good advice for all of us these days.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com