Thanks to all our deputies

Today peace officers from across the state gather in Carson City to recognize their comrades, who sacrificed everything to protect their communities.

Douglas County peace officers carried the baton with two new names for the Peace Officers Memorial through Gardnerville and Minden on Wednesday.

But we can’t help but think about what could have happened on Friday when Sgt. Ron Miller was hit during a gun battle with a murder suspect.

Fortunately, Miller wasn’t severely injured and is recovering, but it was a reminder that our law enforcement officers put their lives in danger for us every day.

Miller was escorted home by law enforcement officers on Saturday after he got out of surgery.

It was just last year that the name of a Las Vegas officer, who gave his life trying to save concertgoers under fire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Strip was added to the memorial.

Charleston Hartfield was a U.S. Army and Nevada National Guard veteran, who was attempting to shield others from the bullets being fired from above.

Friday’s incident, while not involving as many people, was just as deadly for the deputies at the scene as any mass shooter.

We’re thankful that the suspect is in custody and that at least, here, his damage was limited by the vigilance of law enforcement officers on both sides of the state line.

We don’t think we can say thank-you often enough, but the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have once more earned our gratitude.