School reopening brewing

The wheels on the bus go round and round, and so does the coronavirus wheel of fate.

We have no idea whether school is going to start on Monday, but we do know Douglas is doing the work for that to happen.

That’s why today’s edition includes the school bus routes for Carson Valley and as much fresh information about the schools as we can muster.

But all of this ink and paper could be another case of wishful thinking where we thought something was likely to happen and didn’t.

We Nevadans tend to be gamblers, and we’re no exception at The Record-Courier. With increasing numbers of active cases and the first Douglas County death from coronavirus, the odds-makers among us might bet against the schools opening.

Certainly, the parents of 850 Douglas students bet their children would be better off trying the new online school, Douglas Nevada Online.

There are concerns about how students will get to school, how they’ll eat, how they’ll communicate and whether they’ll follow the protocol to keep themselves and their classmates from getting the virus.

Plans to set up plastic barriers between desks designed to allow elementary students to interact have yet to be approved by the state.

On Tuesday, school board trustees decided to leave taking temperatures to parents rather than establishing the infrastructure required to take them on the bus and at school after hearing that a fever isn’t really an early indication of the virus.

The answers to these questions will determine how the schools, and by extrapolation, how our community deals with this contagion.