Rules for letters

While The Record-Courier likes to think of itself as a trusted source, we are happy to demur to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office when it comes to the upcoming election.

We are a week out from sample ballots being mailed out to every active voter in the county.

Sample ballots should arrive sometime over the week following Sept. 17. During the primary, it took two days, but it could be as much as a week. If you don’t receive a sample ballot, there’s a possibility you won’t get the ballot scheduled to go out to more than 36,695 active voters on Sept. 24.

If you didn’t get a sample ballot, there’s no reason to wait for weeks after Sept. 17 to check on your registration by going to govotedouglas.com. The Clerk’s Office is asking folks with questions to give it a week before they start calling.

We heard last week that the Clerk-Treasurer is preparing for more voters than have cast a ballot in any Douglas County election in history.

The 47 percent total turnout in the primary only amounted to 18,297 votes cast. That number could well be exceeded in the General for just mailed ballots if roughly half the electorate drops a ballot in the mail.

But there are ways to ensure your vote is counted without going to the post office. You can find a list of places where you can drop off your ballot or vote in person at govotedouglas.com. We’ll publish this information over and over again in the coming weeks.

Now for some business, The Record-Courier is starting to get election letters. The rules for folks who aren’t intimately involved in a campaign are similar to the rest of the year. Candidates and their campaigns are limited to one letter until the day after Election Day. A campaign is defined as including the candidate, campaign staffers and their immediate families.

As always we won’t allow new issues to be raised in letters in the week before the election, but letter writers are welcome to support their candidates.