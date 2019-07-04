Remembering a colleague and a friend

I last heard from former Nevada Press Association Director Ande Engelman in February 2018 when she wrote me a nice thank you note for my column about the closing of the North Lake Tahoe Bonanza.

That was pretty close to the last communication I had with her. There was one more in September when she was asking whether the audit committee would be under the open meeting law.

It’s fitting that was the last I heard of her before she died of cancer at her Carson City home on June 12. Ande was 79 years old.

According to a story that appeared in the Nevada Appeal back in 1998 (it’s old enough to drink and use pot now) written by Teya Vitu, she was the first director of the press association starting in 1983-1985 and then again 1987-1995.

Like most folks who spent careers in Carson City, she did a couple of stints working for the state on both sides of the aisle.

She was director of the Nevada Occupational Information Coordinating Committee for two years, working for Gov. Richard Bryan. She worked for Dean Heller when he was secretary of state.

She was in charge of the press association when I was named outstanding weekly journalist. The plaque I received said daily when I got it in Ely. I ended up taking the compliment.

Nevada has had a long and storied newspaper past and Ande takes her place in that pantheon.

I’ve been hearing from Sue Morrow, who has been getting The R-C in her Saturday Appeal.

It’s roughly a year since we switched back to Thursdays with an edition inside the Appeal on Saturdays.

Sue said she enjoyed the Pony Express coverage from when the ride came through Genoa, but had a few issues with the court stories.

The last time she called me I said. “I’m allowed to mount a defense, aren’t I your honor.”

She laughed and then pressed on.

I’m coming up on 30 years since I first came to work at The R-C in August. Sometimes, I look back in shock at all the history that has unfolded over the last three decades. Shockingly, some of it even made it into print.

