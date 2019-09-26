R-C reunion to say farewell to colleague

There were more R-C alum at the Corner Bar last week than have been working at the newspaper for the last year or so.

The occasion was to bid farewell to retired Office Manager Alice Price, who sold her Ruhenstroth home and has gone to California to be near her family.

Alice worked at The R-C from the very early 1990s until 2017.

Among the luminaries attending the farewell were former publishers Janet Geary and Pat Bridges, circulation folks Candice Lindsay and Meg Cross, former Office Manager Charlene Rodman, former lead sales Rep Adele Hoppe and current Associated Publisher Tara Addeo, and moi.

■ ■ ■

On Saturday, I wandered around the Genoa Courthouse Museum and had a chat with the lady who runs the museum at Mormon Station State Historic Park.

Lynne Frost said the little museum will be closed on Candy Dance, which essentially takes over the state park on State Parks Day.

The Courthouse Museum will be open through Oct. 27, which wraps up Nevada Day weekend this year.

■ ■ ■

I learned that former Nevada Appeal staffer Teri Vance has found work as the marketing coordinator of Silver State Industries.

Teri worked for me during my time as city editor of the Appeal, back when we were still using hot type. She’s a great reporter, which means she’s a hard worker who’s used to a lot of abuse. Who wouldn’t want someone like that on their team?

■ ■ ■

When I heard from Liz Ludel last week, you could have knocked me over with a feather.

Liz was on the school board when I arrived in Carson Valley 30 years ago.

Liz has 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who are in school now.

Liz ended a 17-year association with the Douglas County School District in 1994. That included time driving a bus, becoming the state’s first transportation director and two terms on the board.

The school board when I arrived was made up of Ludel, Ken Benson, Frances Alling, Karen Ostrow, Andy Aldax, Alicia Smalley and David Johnson.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com or 775-782-5121, ext. 21