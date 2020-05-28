Petition error not the county’s

We’re concerned by accusations made by the organizer of a petition drive to place a development agreement on the November ballot against the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

On Friday, Park 2500 organizer Jeanne Shizuru, who is County Commissioner Dave Nelson’s wife, claimed the clerk’s office should have found that she failed to notarize one of the pages, which ended up rendering the petition insufficient.

Under Nevada law, when the clerks received a petition, they determine how many signatures are on it and then begin the process of verifying it by examining 500 signatures at random. Once the clerks begin the process of verifying a petition, state law is clear that no one but the clerk’s office may touch it. So much for giving it back.

Shizuru also says the law requires that the county commission review the declaration at their next meeting after the committee challenges the clerk’s ruling. That conflicts with the Nevada Open Meeting Law which requires the county agendize an item three full working days in advance.

That puts the hearing out to the June 4 meeting.

This is the second petition the county has dealt with in a month. The petition to put the Stateline redevelopment area on the ballot was found sufficient by the clerk, certified and filed without any mishaps.

We understand that failing to notarize a page is an easy error to make, but it is an error in a petition.

Even if the county were to reverse the clerk, the petition is still subject of a lawsuit, and the failure of petitioners to make sure their petition had all its stamps handed that attorney a lethal error.